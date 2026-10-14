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2026 October 14   10:19

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Pennsylvania commits $371.5m to 122% capacity boost at US Port of Philadelphia

The US Port of Philadelphia is targeting a 122% increase in container capacity under an $837m-plus expansion programme backed by $371.5m in Pennsylvania funding, according to a Commonwealth of Pennsylvania statement.  

The package is expected to unlock another $466m, including $266m in federal support and at least $200m in private investment. The federal component comprises a $49m INFRA grant and a $217.2m Mega grant. Holt Logistics and GLOVIS America have each committed $100m.  

The programme includes a new 2,000-foot berth at Southport Marine Terminal and development of the 152-acre Mustin Yard site for container and automobile cargo. PhilaPort bought Mustin Yard from Norfolk Southern in 2025 using $90m in state funding.  

State funding also includes $31m for dredging at Southport Berth I, $145m for reclamation at Southport Berth II and North Wharf, $109.4m for land acquisition and $58.1m for cranes and equipment. Improvements are planned at Tioga Marine Terminal for liquid-bulk barges and breakbulk vessels.  

Automobile capacity is projected to rise 18%, equivalent to more than 100,000 additional vehicles. Groundbreaking is expected in early 2027. The expansion is projected to create more than 6,000 jobs and generate $45m in additional state and local tax revenue.  

PhilaPort supported more than 8,000 direct, indirect and induced jobs in 2025 and generated nearly $1.2bn in economic output across Pennsylvania.

The port handled a record 889,268 TEU in 2025, up 6% year on year, with refrigerated cargo accounting for 64% of containerised imports. It has ranked as the most productive US container port for three consecutive years in the World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence Container Port Performance Index. 

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