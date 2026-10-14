Royal Navy's only ice patrol ship returns to UK base after defect

Britain's Royal Navy has temporarily lost the use of its only ice patrol ship after HMS Protector returned to Devonport in Plymouth on 13 October with a defect, according to a service statement.

An investigation is under way, but the nature and cause of the defect have not been disclosed and no decision has been announced on the vessel's immediate future.

“She remains part of the fleet and any decisions on her immediate future will be made in due course,” a Royal Navy spokesman said. The setback leaves the service without its sole specialist ice patrol vessel while Protector's condition is assessed.

The ship normally operates in the South Atlantic and Antarctic region, carrying out hydrographic surveys, supporting research stations and working with the British Antarctic Survey. Plans to replace Protector pre-date the latest problem.

The UK Ministry of Defence said in a parliamentary answer on 15 September that its Defence Investment Plan provides for the vessel to be replaced by a “more modern variant” for government activity in the Arctic and around the British Antarctic Territory. No procurement method or timetable for the replacement has yet been decided.

Protector recently completed an extensive five-yearly maintenance and upgrade programme at UK Docks Marine Services' Teesside facility.

The vessel entered dry dock in May 2025, left the dock in August and remained alongside for final work before departing Teesside in December.

Built in Norway in 2001 as the commercial polar vessel MV Polarbjørn, Protector was chartered by the Royal Navy in 2011 and acquired outright in 2013.

The 5,000-tonne, 292-foot vessel is designed for polar operations and supports hydrographic surveying, scientific research and other UK government activity in the Antarctic and Southern Hemisphere.

UK Docks Marine Services is the marine contractor that carried out Protector's five-yearly refit at its Teesside facility.

HMS Protector has not been decommissioned or formally withdrawn from service and remains part of the Royal Navy fleet while the defect is investigated.