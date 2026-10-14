Iran files IMO protest over US military use of Channel 16 in Persian Gulf

Iran has filed a formal protest with the International Maritime Organization over alleged US military misuse of maritime VHF Channel 16 in the Persian Gulf, according to Shipping Telegraph.

The complaint was made in a 9 October letter from Iran’s ambassador to the UK and permanent representative to the IMO, Seyed Ali Mousavi.

Iran said commercial vessels, shipping companies and maritime operators had raised concerns over US military transmissions on Channel 16, the international distress and calling frequency on 156.8 MHz.

“VHF Channel 16 has been repeatedly occupied for prolonged periods by the United States military forces operating in the Persian Gulf,” the letter said.

Iran alleged that seafarers had been addressed in Persian with threatening, abusive and provocative language and, in some cases, told to abandon their vessels. It said the transmissions had caused serious stress and psychological pressure among civilian crews and risked interfering with genuine distress and safety communications.

Iran asked the IMO to circulate the complaint as an official document to member states, intergovernmental organisations and non-governmental organisations with consultative status. The letter cited IMO Resolution A.954(23), adopted in 2003.

The measure restricts use of Channel 16 to distress, urgency and very brief safety communications when another channel is available, and calls on users to avoid unnecessarily occupying the frequency or using offensive language.

US Central Command has instructed commercial mariners operating around the Gulf of Oman and the approaches to the Strait of Hormuz to contact US naval forces on bridge-to-bridge Channel 16.

That guidance confirms US naval use of the channel in the region but does not substantiate Iran’s allegations over the duration or content of individual transmissions.

As of 9 October, the IMO had confirmed 100 maritime incidents in the Middle East and 24 seafarer fatalities.