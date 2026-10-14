CMA CGM signs Singapore liquefied bio-methane bunkering pact

French liner CMA CGM has signed a pact to develop a liquefied bio-methane marine fuel supply pathway in Singapore, according to a Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore statement.

The 14 October memorandum of understanding was signed by Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore chief executive Ang Wee Keong, CMA CGM Asia Pacific chief executive Bo Wegener and Singapore LNG Corporation chief executive Leong Wei Hung.

The partners will examine certification, supply and use of liquefied bio-methane for shipping, including how Singapore’s existing gas infrastructure could support distribution to the maritime sector.

They will also assess how sustainability attributes and greenhouse gas emission savings can be accounted for when bio-methane is mixed with natural gas in shared infrastructure.

Pilots and trials under actual operating conditions are planned to test the approach and assess its wider application.

“Developing supply solutions for liquefied bio-methane for shipping is a key enabler to decarbonise the sector,” Wegener said.

Singapore LNG Corporation’s terminal is among the first in the region certified under the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification EU framework to handle liquefied bio-methane.

Singapore is also expanding its LNG bunkering infrastructure. Applications for licences to operate LNG floating storage units in Singapore anchorages are planned by the end of 2026, following the award of eight new LNG bunker-supplier licences in July 2026.

The initiative follows an October 2024 Rotterdam-Singapore pilot in which 100 tonnes of mass-balanced liquefied bio-methane was supplied to the LNG-powered containership CMA CGM Tivoli in Rotterdam.

CMA CGM reported second-quarter 2026 revenue of $15.7bn, including $10bn from shipping, and transported 6.3m TEU during the period. Its operations span container shipping, logistics, terminals and air cargo.

Singapore LNG Corporation was incorporated in 2009, and its LNG terminal began commercial operations in 2013.