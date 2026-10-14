EU leaders weigh wider voluntary boardings in shadow fleet crackdown

European Union leaders are preparing to consider a tougher coordinated enforcement strategy against Russia’s shadow fleet, including wider use of voluntary vessel boardings, according to European Council draft 11449/26.

The draft, dated 5 October and marked “LIMITE”, was prepared by the General Secretariat of the Council for the European Council meeting in Brussels on 15-16 October.

It calls for further action to reduce Russian energy revenues, tackle sanctions circumvention and undermine the shadow fleet’s business model through a coordinated “whole of route” approach involving EU member states and partner countries.

The proposed approach would also address environmental, security and maritime safety risks linked to the vessels, “in particular through more voluntary boarding operations”.

A subsequent draft, numbered 11450/26 and dated 8 October, was prepared for meetings on 13, 15 and 16 October.

The proposal builds on an approach agreed by EU leaders in June, when the European Council called for stronger enforcement, closer coordination among member states and partners, and measures aimed at closing sanctions loopholes.

EU naval operations have also been moving towards a greater role in inspections of suspected vessels. Earlier discussions included arrangements under which flag states could give advance consent for ships sailing under their flags to be boarded.

The preparations coincided with France’s interception of tanker DF Peak in the Indian Ocean. The vessel, formerly linked to Sovcomflot, was suspected of sailing under a false flag and was directed towards Réunion for further investigation.