World-first green ammonia ship-to-ship bunker fuels Belgian CMB.TECH bulker in China

Belgian shipowner CMB.TECH’s 210,000-dwt Mineral Europa has taken on 1,000 tonnes of green ammonia in China in the world’s first commercial ship-to-ship bunkering of the fuel, according to a China Energy Engineering statement.

The operation was completed at Xiushan East Anchorage off Zhoushan in Zhejiang province on 13 October by China Energy Engineering Group Hydrogen Energy, CMB.TECH and Chinese ammonia supply-chain company Jiangsu Andefu Energy Technology. The fuel was transferred from dedicated liquid-ammonia bunker vessel Shenghang Yongle to Mineral Europa. The bulker was delivered to Antwerp-headquartered CMB.TECH on 9 October and was on its maiden voyage to Australia.

The ammonia was produced at the Qingqing No.1 Songyuan Hydrogen Energy Industrial Park in Jilin province. It was transported by road to Andefu storage facilities in Nanjing before being loaded aboard Shenghang Yongle for shipment to Zhoushan.

Phase one of the Songyuan project entered operation in December 2025. It includes 800 MW of renewable power capacity and is designed to produce 45,000 tonnes of green hydrogen and 200,000 tonnes of green ammonia per year. The project has received ISCC EU certification.

Zhoushan maritime authorities carried out dedicated safety work for ammonia bunkering and supported the operator in obtaining the world’s first licence for ship-to-ship liquid-ammonia bunkering.

CMB.TECH is a Belgian diversified maritime group headquartered in Antwerp, with a fleet of about 235 vessels across dry bulk, crude oil, chemicals, containers and offshore energy. It expects 21 ammonia-powered vessels to enter its fleet by 2029, comprising 18 dry bulk ships, one containership and two chemical tankers.

China Energy Engineering Group Hydrogen Energy is a wholly owned hydrogen-energy subsidiary of China Energy Engineering, with activities spanning hydrogen production, storage, transport and refuelling.

Jiangsu Andefu Energy Technology is a privately owned Chinese ammonia supply-chain company in which CMB.TECH holds a minority stake.