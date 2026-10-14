Hormuz disruption makes biodiesel blend cheapest bunker fuel in Rotterdam

A 30% biodiesel blend briefly became the cheapest bunker fuel in Rotterdam as the Hormuz disruption pushed fossil fuel costs sharply higher, according to a joint study by General Index and LSEG.

B30, made up of 30% used cooking oil methyl ester (UCOME) and 70% very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO), was $74.61 per tonne cheaper than conventional VLSFO in April after EU Emissions Trading System allowances and potential FuelEU Maritime penalties were included.

That reversed the previous three months, when B30 was between $11 and $27 per tonne more expensive than conventional VLSFO on the same compliance-adjusted basis.

B100 UCOME also traded at a compliance-adjusted discount to marine gasoil for eight weeks between March and May.

The shift followed a much steeper rise in fossil fuel prices. Average European gasoil prices climbed $476 per tonne between February and March, while UCOME increased by $65 per tonne.

The 28-page study, Lessons From Hormuz: Disruptions for Renewable Fuel Cost Competitiveness, was written by General Index lead analyst David Elward and LSEG senior analyst Tim Deehan. The comparison does not mean biofuels became cheaper than conventional bunkers on an outright-price basis.

Biofuels generally remained more expensive before carbon costs were included, while the Rotterdam calculations incorporated potential regulatory penalties that would not necessarily be incurred by every vessel.

Rotterdam bunker sales fell 25.1% year on year in the first half of 2026. Fossil fuel-oil volumes dropped 28.3%, while sales of alternative fuels rose 28%.

General Index is a London-based, FCA-regulated provider of energy price benchmarks covering crude oil, refined products, natural gas and energy-transition markets. Its benchmarks draw on more than 400,000 monthly trades.

LSEG is a financial markets infrastructure and data group whose activities include trading venues, post-trade clearing, and data and analytics services. General Index price data is distributed to LSEG customers through its Workspace platform.