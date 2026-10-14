  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Indian logistics group Aegis buys 89.8% of Dubai shipping group Tristar for $809m

2026 October 14   18:03

shipping

Indian logistics group Aegis buys 89.8% of Dubai shipping group Tristar for $809m

Indian oil, gas and chemicals logistics company Aegis Logistics has agreed to acquire 89.8% of Dubai-based shipping and energy logistics group Tristar Holdings for $809m in cash, according to a company statement.  

The transaction, approved on 13 October, will be carried out through Singapore-based Aegis Logistics International Pte Ltd, Aegis’s 100%-owned step-down subsidiary. The $809m equity consideration includes contingent consideration and interest on deferred payments.  

The deal values Tristar at $882m on an equity basis and $1.5bn on an enterprise-value basis, equivalent to about 6.0 times its 2025 EBITDA.  

Tristar generated revenue of $1.401bn in 2025, compared with $1.220bn in 2024 and $1.089bn in 2023. EBITDA was about $257m and consolidated net profit about $82m.  

The group operated more than 1,000 trucks, 26 ocean-going and coastal vessels, 14 fuel farms and more than 60 remote fuel sites in 2025. Its shipping business owns and/or operates almost 30 chemical, oil and gas tankers and bulk carriers.  

“The acquisition of Tristar will kick-off Aegis’ transformation from a domestically focused operator into an international energy logistics platform,” Aegis chairman and managing director Raj Chandaria said.  

The shares are being acquired from Agility Tristar Holdings Limited, Gulf Investment Corporation and Diamond Holdings Limited.  Agility Global owns 65.12% of Tristar and expects to receive $581m for its holding, comprising $425m at closing, $110m one year later and an earn-out of up to $46m. Gulf Investment Corporation owns 19.6%.  

Completion is subject to competition, antitrust and other customary approvals. Aegis expects the transaction to close in the fourth quarter of its 2027 financial year, while Agility expects completion before the end of March 2027.  

Aegis shares rose as much as 7.7% to ₹1,500 ($15.78) on 14 October.  Mumbai-headquartered Aegis Logistics was incorporated in 1956 and operates liquid and gas terminals in India, alongside sourcing, storage, distribution and third-party logistics activities.  

Tristar was founded in 1998 by Eugene Mayne, who remains group chief executive. The Dubai-headquartered group provides maritime logistics, road transport, fuel storage and distribution and aviation fuelling across more than 30 countries.  

Agility Global is Tristar’s largest shareholder. It acquired Tristar in 2003 for nearly $7m and invested a further $123m during the following seven years as Tristar expanded beyond road transport into maritime logistics, fuel storage and other energy logistics activities.  

Topics:

shipping

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:14

CMA CGM backs 7,000-tonne-a-year biomethane plant in France

16:44

Prysmian and Fincantieri complete takeover of subsea telecoms firm

15:24

Japan approves three bills to reroute oil imports around Strait of Hormuz

14:41

Global container schedule reliability falls to 27%, lowest since February

14:12

Large containership transits through Egypt’s Suez Canal jump more than tenfold

13:54

Hormuz disruption makes biodiesel blend cheapest bunker fuel in Rotterdam

13:35

World-first green ammonia ship-to-ship bunker fuels Belgian CMB.TECH bulker in China

12:59

EU leaders weigh wider voluntary boardings in shadow fleet crackdown

11:42

CMA CGM signs Singapore liquefied bio-methane bunkering pact

11:22

Iran files IMO protest over US military use of Channel 16 in Persian Gulf

10:51

Royal Navy's only ice patrol ship returns to UK base after defect

10:19

Pennsylvania commits $371.5m to 122% capacity boost at US Port of Philadelphia

09:56

Russian Urals tanker freight to India hits record $30m from Black Sea

06:27

Eurogate orders four automated cranes for Wilhelmshaven

05:17

Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd relaunch direct Asia-UAE service via Khor Fakkan

04:46

US boatbuilder Metal Shark wins patrol boat deals for Cameroon and Georgia

03:06

Norwegian offshore group DOF wins $15m-$25m North Sea decommissioning deal

02:36

UAE shipowner Emarat Maritime adds six LR1s to China orderbook

01:26

Global Ship Lease secures $1bn loan for 15 containership newbuildings

00:16

Eni and Repsol invite bidders for 3.5m-tpa Venezuela FLNG project

2026 October 13

18:06

Yantian Port to invest $566m in new China terminal

17:15

Singapore LNG starts third jetty build for 2m tonnes of bunker reloads

16:45

DP World launches €53.8m electrification at Romania terminal

16:26

Wärtsilä wins five-year deal for third ferry at Finnish operator Viking Line

16:09

China targets 1,000 electric inland ships and 100 methanol vessels by 2028

16:07

Kongsberg wins systems deal for four China-built wind CSOVs

16:05

Matson christens first of $1bn trio at Hanwha's US shipyard

16:04

Peru investment agency signs pact for $844m Corío port project

15:59

Hydrogen tanker carrying 250 tonnes refloats after grounding on Germany’s Rhine

15:24

Bulgaria calls in EU and NATO to investigate drone attacks on Black Sea ships

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news