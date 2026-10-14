Indian logistics group Aegis buys 89.8% of Dubai shipping group Tristar for $809m

Indian oil, gas and chemicals logistics company Aegis Logistics has agreed to acquire 89.8% of Dubai-based shipping and energy logistics group Tristar Holdings for $809m in cash, according to a company statement.

The transaction, approved on 13 October, will be carried out through Singapore-based Aegis Logistics International Pte Ltd, Aegis’s 100%-owned step-down subsidiary. The $809m equity consideration includes contingent consideration and interest on deferred payments.

The deal values Tristar at $882m on an equity basis and $1.5bn on an enterprise-value basis, equivalent to about 6.0 times its 2025 EBITDA.

Tristar generated revenue of $1.401bn in 2025, compared with $1.220bn in 2024 and $1.089bn in 2023. EBITDA was about $257m and consolidated net profit about $82m.

The group operated more than 1,000 trucks, 26 ocean-going and coastal vessels, 14 fuel farms and more than 60 remote fuel sites in 2025. Its shipping business owns and/or operates almost 30 chemical, oil and gas tankers and bulk carriers.

“The acquisition of Tristar will kick-off Aegis’ transformation from a domestically focused operator into an international energy logistics platform,” Aegis chairman and managing director Raj Chandaria said.

The shares are being acquired from Agility Tristar Holdings Limited, Gulf Investment Corporation and Diamond Holdings Limited. Agility Global owns 65.12% of Tristar and expects to receive $581m for its holding, comprising $425m at closing, $110m one year later and an earn-out of up to $46m. Gulf Investment Corporation owns 19.6%.

Completion is subject to competition, antitrust and other customary approvals. Aegis expects the transaction to close in the fourth quarter of its 2027 financial year, while Agility expects completion before the end of March 2027.

Aegis shares rose as much as 7.7% to ₹1,500 ($15.78) on 14 October. Mumbai-headquartered Aegis Logistics was incorporated in 1956 and operates liquid and gas terminals in India, alongside sourcing, storage, distribution and third-party logistics activities.

Tristar was founded in 1998 by Eugene Mayne, who remains group chief executive. The Dubai-headquartered group provides maritime logistics, road transport, fuel storage and distribution and aviation fuelling across more than 30 countries.

Agility Global is Tristar’s largest shareholder. It acquired Tristar in 2003 for nearly $7m and invested a further $123m during the following seven years as Tristar expanded beyond road transport into maritime logistics, fuel storage and other energy logistics activities.