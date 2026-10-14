CMA CGM backs 7,000-tonne-a-year biomethane plant in France

French container shipping group CMA CGM and energy group ENGIE have signed a framework agreement to develop a biomethane production plant in the French port of Le Havre, according to a company statement.

The facility is planned to supply CMA CGM’s fleet with 7,000 tonnes, equivalent to 100 GWh, of biomethane annually from 2029/2030. The companies estimate the fuel supply will avoid 23,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions a year.

ENGIE will lead the technical design and permitting process and, subject to a final investment decision, will oversee construction and operation. CMA CGM will take a minority stake through its PULSE energy fund.

The plant will process livestock waste, household biowaste and agricultural residues. It is also expected to produce 100,000 tonnes of digestate for use as natural fertiliser and recover 13,000 tonnes of biogenic CO₂ for commercialisation.

Biomethane can cut lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions by at least 67% compared with conventional marine fuels and can be used by CMA CGM’s LNG-powered vessels through existing LNG bunkering infrastructure without engine modifications.

The fuel will be supplied through the European gas grid under a certified mass-balance system. The project extends a partnership between CMA CGM and ENGIE launched in 2021.

CMA CGM expects more than 200 dual-fuel vessels capable of running on biomethane, biomethanol and e-fuels to have joined its fleet by 2030. The group is targeting net-zero carbon across its activities by 2050.

ENGIE aims to increase its annual biomethane production capacity in Europe from 1.2 TWh to 10 TWh by 2035.