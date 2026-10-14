Prysmian and Fincantieri complete takeover of subsea telecoms firm

Italian cable group Prysmian and shipbuilding group Fincantieri have completed their joint acquisition of UK- and US-based subsea telecommunications specialist Xtera Topco Limited, according to a Fincantieri statement.

The acquisition was carried out through a joint venture owned 80% by Prysmian and 20% by Fincantieri. The transaction was first announced in December 2025.

Xtera brings optical engineering expertise to the partnership, alongside Prysmian’s capabilities in manufacturing and installing submarine cable systems and Fincantieri’s experience in complex systems integration and underwater technology.

The acquisition is intended to expand the partners’ offering in the development, monitoring and protection of subsea infrastructure as demand for global connectivity, data centres, digitalisation and artificial intelligence increases.

“With the completion of the Xtera acquisition, we add another building block to our ambition of creating a global underwater champion, further strengthening our ability to integrate technologies, expertise and services across the entire value chain,” Fincantieri chief executive and managing director Pierroberto Folgiero said.

He said subsea infrastructure increasingly requires industrial solutions capable of delivering, monitoring and protecting networks and ensuring their resilience.

Fincantieri is an Italian shipbuilding group that also develops complex systems and technological solutions for the underwater sector.

Prysmian is an Italian cable systems group whose activities include the manufacture and installation of submarine cable systems.

Xtera Topco Limited is a UK- and US-based company specialising in turnkey subsea telecommunications systems and optical engineering.