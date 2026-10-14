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2026 October 14   14:12

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Large containership transits through Egypt’s Suez Canal jump more than tenfold

Large containership traffic through Egypt’s Suez Canal jumped more than tenfold in the third quarter as French liner CMA CGM continued returning services to the route, according to a Suez Canal Authority statement.  

A total of 166 medium-sized and large containerships transited the canal between July and September 2026, with combined net tonnage of 29m tonnes, compared with 16 ships and 2.4m tonnes in the same period of 2025.  

The figures cover vessels of more than 130,000 tonnes.  SCA chairman Admiral Ossama Rabie held a video meeting with CMA CGM executive vice-president for assets and operations Christine Cabau and CMA CGM Egypt and Sudan chief executive Tarek Zaghloul.  

Cabau said the French group was continuing to return its services to the Suez Canal as a permanent and sustainable route.  

Weekly containership capacity through Suez averaged 753,000 TEU during the first two weeks of October, compared with 1.457m TEU in the corresponding period of 2023. Traffic exceeded 50% of its pre-disruption level for the first time since diversions from the route began.  

The recovery was particularly visible among ships of 8,000 TEU and above. They averaged 4.5 Suez transits per day in September, compared with 0.6 at the 2025 low, rising to 6.3 per day between 28 September and 4 October. The comparable 2023 average was 10.5.  

CMA CGM PANTHEON also made its first Suez Canal transit, sailing northbound from Morocco towards Malaysia with Suez Canal net tonnage of 221,000 tonnes. CMA CGM MONTE CRISTI also passed northbound.  

Rabie said the canal can accommodate the entire global containership fleet and highlighted savings in sailing distance, time and operating costs.  

CMA CGM is a French family-owned shipping and logistics group founded by Jacques Saadé in 1978 and headquartered in Marseille. Its businesses include maritime transport, logistics, air freight and terminals. The group operates more than 700 vessels across more than 250 shipping routes, has operations in 184 countries and employs about 170,000 people. Rodolphe Saadé has been chairman and chief executive since 2017.

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