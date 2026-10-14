Global container schedule reliability falls to 27%, lowest since February

Global container shipping schedule reliability fell to 27% in September, matching its lowest level since February 2026, while average vessel delays climbed to six days, according to Xeneta.

On-time performance dropped two percentage points from August in a fourth consecutive monthly decline. Average delays also worsened for a fourth month and were 2.4 days higher than at the start of the second quarter.

Singapore recorded a sharp increase in congestion, with the average queue nearly doubling from 12 to 22 vessels a day and waiting time rising from 1.9 to 3.1 days. Some 29% of vessels were waiting as congestion at Chinese ports fed into subsequent calls in Southeast Asia.

Far East-Europe schedule reliability dropped to 4%, with vessels arriving an average 9.9 days late. That was the weakest monthly performance since September 2021, when reliability fell to 3%.

Far East-North America reliability remained at 20%, while average delays increased by 0.8 days from August to 6.9 days.

Every carrier monitored by Xeneta recorded its highest average delay of the previous 12 months in September. CMA CGM's reliability fell to 30%, Cosco Shipping Lines to 18%, Hapag-Lloyd to 45% and Taiwan's Yang Ming Marine Transport to 4%, all 12-month lows. Denmark's Maersk declined from 51% to 47%.

On-time arrivals for the Gemini Cooperation, operated by Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd, fell from 70% in June to 40% in September.

“The increased risk lies in severity rather than the frequency of late arrivals,” Xeneta senior market analyst for liner networks Destine Ozuygur said. Xeneta linked the deterioration to typhoons affecting Asia from July through early September, existing port constraints and peak-season demand.

At Shanghai, the average anchorage queue fell from 101 to 86 vessels a day, although waiting time increased from 1.9 to 2.7 days. Shanghai, Ningbo and Yantian had 0.74m TEU of capacity at anchor as of 6 October.

China-US west coast spot rates reached $7,717 per FEU in early October, more than four times the $1,778 recorded in September 2025 and 8% above the level at the start of September. Long-term rates stood at $3,649 per FEU on 1 October, up 26% month on month.

Xeneta is a Norwegian freight intelligence and benchmarking company founded in Oslo in 2012 by Patrik Berglund, Thomas Sörbo and Vilhelm K. Vardøy.