  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Japan approves three bills to reroute oil imports around Strait of Hormuz

2026 October 14   15:24

shipbuilding

Japan approves three bills to reroute oil imports around Strait of Hormuz

Japan has approved three bills aimed at protecting energy imports from disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, including a scheme to offset higher costs of bringing crude into the country through alternative routes, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.  

The measures were approved on 13 October and submitted to the 222nd extraordinary Diet session the same day. They also provide government support for marine insurance when foreign reinsurance is unavailable and expand the powers of the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (JOGMEC) to support alternative energy transport infrastructure.  

The first bill would establish a grant programme for refiners, petrochemical producers, trading houses and other importers that diversify procurement away from routes dependent on the Strait of Hormuz.  

Companies would submit government-certified plans covering procurement targets, crude grades, transport routes and the period involved. JOGMEC would provide grants covering part of the additional sourcing and transport costs.  

The scheme would be financed through contributions from refiners and other importers rather than solely from general government spending.  

Japan sourced 94% of its crude imports from the Middle East in 2025, with 93% of those volumes passing through the Strait of Hormuz.  

Industry minister Ryosei Akazawa said the package was intended to diversify sources of crude and other fossil fuels and reduce risks tied to existing supply routes.  

A second bill would provide additional insurance safeguards for crude oil, petroleum products and LNG shipments. The government could cover part of insurance payments if geopolitical tensions prevent foreign insurers from providing reinsurance.  

The measures cover marine property insurance, including cargo and hull cover, while related changes would extend existing protection-and-indemnity arrangements beyond crude oil to petroleum products and LNG.  

The third bill would amend the law governing JOGMEC, allowing the agency to make equity investments and provide debt guarantees for pipelines used to establish alternative supply routes even when they are not tied to individual oil or gas fields.  

The amendments would also broaden JOGMEC’s remit to support overseas biofuel production, recycling-related metals processing and carbon capture and storage projects.  Japan unveiled a broader energy resilience package in August. Akazawa said crude procurement in October was expected to reach roughly 100% of the average monthly level recorded in 2025.  

JOGMEC is a Japanese incorporated administrative agency responsible for supporting the secure supply of energy and mineral resources.

Topics:

Hormuz

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

16:44

Prysmian and Fincantieri complete takeover of subsea telecoms firm

14:41

Global container schedule reliability falls to 27%, lowest since February

14:12

Large containership transits through Egypt’s Suez Canal jump more than tenfold

13:54

Hormuz disruption makes biodiesel blend cheapest bunker fuel in Rotterdam

13:35

World-first green ammonia ship-to-ship bunker fuels Belgian CMB.TECH bulker in China

12:59

EU leaders weigh wider voluntary boardings in shadow fleet crackdown

11:42

CMA CGM signs Singapore liquefied bio-methane bunkering pact

11:22

Iran files IMO protest over US military use of Channel 16 in Persian Gulf

10:51

Royal Navy's only ice patrol ship returns to UK base after defect

10:19

Pennsylvania commits $371.5m to 122% capacity boost at US Port of Philadelphia

09:56

Russian Urals tanker freight to India hits record $30m from Black Sea

06:27

Eurogate orders four automated cranes for Wilhelmshaven

05:17

Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd relaunch direct Asia-UAE service via Khor Fakkan

04:46

US boatbuilder Metal Shark wins patrol boat deals for Cameroon and Georgia

03:06

Norwegian offshore group DOF wins $15m-$25m North Sea decommissioning deal

02:36

UAE shipowner Emarat Maritime adds six LR1s to China orderbook

01:26

Global Ship Lease secures $1bn loan for 15 containership newbuildings

00:16

Eni and Repsol invite bidders for 3.5m-tpa Venezuela FLNG project

2026 October 13

18:06

Yantian Port to invest $566m in new China terminal

17:15

Singapore LNG starts third jetty build for 2m tonnes of bunker reloads

16:45

DP World launches €53.8m electrification at Romania terminal

16:26

Wärtsilä wins five-year deal for third ferry at Finnish operator Viking Line

16:09

China targets 1,000 electric inland ships and 100 methanol vessels by 2028

16:07

Kongsberg wins systems deal for four China-built wind CSOVs

16:05

Matson christens first of $1bn trio at Hanwha's US shipyard

16:04

Peru investment agency signs pact for $844m Corío port project

15:59

Hydrogen tanker carrying 250 tonnes refloats after grounding on Germany’s Rhine

15:24

Bulgaria calls in EU and NATO to investigate drone attacks on Black Sea ships

15:12

Fire forces 38 off Norwegian operator’s seismic ship off Louisiana, US

14:40

CMES signs AI fleet pact with Italian class group RINA

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news