Japan approves three bills to reroute oil imports around Strait of Hormuz

Japan has approved three bills aimed at protecting energy imports from disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, including a scheme to offset higher costs of bringing crude into the country through alternative routes, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

The measures were approved on 13 October and submitted to the 222nd extraordinary Diet session the same day. They also provide government support for marine insurance when foreign reinsurance is unavailable and expand the powers of the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (JOGMEC) to support alternative energy transport infrastructure.

The first bill would establish a grant programme for refiners, petrochemical producers, trading houses and other importers that diversify procurement away from routes dependent on the Strait of Hormuz.

Companies would submit government-certified plans covering procurement targets, crude grades, transport routes and the period involved. JOGMEC would provide grants covering part of the additional sourcing and transport costs.

The scheme would be financed through contributions from refiners and other importers rather than solely from general government spending.

Japan sourced 94% of its crude imports from the Middle East in 2025, with 93% of those volumes passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Industry minister Ryosei Akazawa said the package was intended to diversify sources of crude and other fossil fuels and reduce risks tied to existing supply routes.

A second bill would provide additional insurance safeguards for crude oil, petroleum products and LNG shipments. The government could cover part of insurance payments if geopolitical tensions prevent foreign insurers from providing reinsurance.

The measures cover marine property insurance, including cargo and hull cover, while related changes would extend existing protection-and-indemnity arrangements beyond crude oil to petroleum products and LNG.

The third bill would amend the law governing JOGMEC, allowing the agency to make equity investments and provide debt guarantees for pipelines used to establish alternative supply routes even when they are not tied to individual oil or gas fields.

The amendments would also broaden JOGMEC’s remit to support overseas biofuel production, recycling-related metals processing and carbon capture and storage projects. Japan unveiled a broader energy resilience package in August. Akazawa said crude procurement in October was expected to reach roughly 100% of the average monthly level recorded in 2025.

JOGMEC is a Japanese incorporated administrative agency responsible for supporting the secure supply of energy and mineral resources.