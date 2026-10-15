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2026 October 15   00:12

accident

Singapore-flagged boxship sinks as second is damaged in Strait of Hormuz

Singapore-flagged container ship GFS Pride has sunk after being reportedly struck by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, while GFS Giselle suffered hull damage in a separate strike, according to a statement by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.  

GFS Pride was struck on 13 October, Singapore time, sustaining damage and a fire before sinking. All 21 crew members were safely evacuated without injury. There were no Singaporean nationals on board.  

The 2,824-TEU GFS Pride, IMO 9349045, was built in 2008.  GFS Giselle, IMO 9704661, was reportedly struck on 14 October, Singapore time. The vessel sustained hull damage but remained under its own propulsion and reached a safe anchorage.  

All 22 crew members were safe and uninjured. There were no Singaporean nationals on board.  MPA is in contact with the vessels’ management company and is monitoring the situation.

Global Feeder Shipping is headquartered in Dubai and specialises in container feeder services. Its network spans the Iberian Peninsula, Mediterranean, Red Sea, Africa, Middle East, Indian subcontinent, Southeast Asia, North Asia and the Far East.  

GFS Ship Management FZE is a UAE-based ship-management entity. It took over GFS Pride in September 2020 and placed the vessel into Global Feeder Shipping service.

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