Unmanned Liberian tanker grounds on Turkey’s Black Sea coast after towline snaps

The 49,990-dwt unmanned Liberian-flagged oil and chemical tanker Grace Romavictor grounded near Çilingöz Nature Park on Turkey’s Black Sea coast on 14 October after its towline parted in stormy weather, according to Demirören Haber Ajansı.

Grace Romavictor had been under tow since 12 October behind the Cameroon-flagged tug Athletic and was heading for İğneada port when the connection broke off Çatalca amid a storm and large waves.

The tanker drifted towards the coast and grounded close to the nature park. Athletic’s master contacted Vessel Traffic Services after struggling to make headway and advised that the tug would seek shelter at İğneada.

The Turkish Coast Guard was dispatched following an alert at 13:33. Initial checks around the tanker and on the surrounding sea surface found no fuel leak or marine pollution. Grace Romavictor was empty and had no crew on board.

The Istanbul Regional Port Authority began work to refloat and remove the vessel. Turkish Directorate General of Coastal Safety records show Grace Romavictor and Athletic together at 11:09 on 11 October, listing their lengths as 183.31 metres and 37.6 metres, respectively.

Grace Romavictor was built in July 2012 and has gross tonnage of 29,875. Cymare Shipmanagement is a Cyprus-registered private ship-management company established in 2012, providing services including technical and crewing management, marine operations, safety and quality assurance, consultancy and newbuilding supervision.

Grace Romavictor Shipping Ltd is the tanker’s Liberia-registered owner and commercial manager, while Dubai-based Cymare Navigation FZC is its safety-management company.