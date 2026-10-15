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2026 October 15   05:14

LNG

UK to extend Russian LNG shipping ban to long-term contracts in 2027

British shipping and insurance services will lose a long-term contract exemption for Russian LNG exports from 2027, according to a UK government statement.  

The UK reaffirmed on 13 October that it will fully implement its maritime services restrictions as transitional arrangements covering some Russian LNG trades approach expiry.  

The restrictions took effect on 20 May 2026 under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) Regulations 2026. They prohibit the maritime transport of Russian-origin or Russian-consigned LNG from Russia to third countries and between third countries, as well as related financial, funding and brokering services.  

A transitional exemption covers qualifying LNG supply contracts concluded before 17 June 2025 with a duration of more than one year. The UK says the restrictions will extend to those contracts from 1 January 2027.  

A separate general licence covering contracts of one year or less for LNG originating from Sakhalin-2 and Yamal LNG also expires on 1 January 2027.  

Narrower licences will continue to permit UK involvement in certain Sakhalin-2 LNG shipments to Japan and South Korea under contracts concluded before 17 June 2025. The licences run from 1 January 2027 to 31 March 2028 and do not authorise LNG trade under new contracts or transactions with designated persons.  

The UK first announced plans for the maritime services restriction in November 2025, extending its approach beyond the January 2023 ban on direct imports of Russian LNG.

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