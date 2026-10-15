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2026 October 15   06:42

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US regulator proposes $200,000 fee on Spanish ships for each US port call

Spanish-flagged vessels could be charged $200,000 every time they enter a US port from a foreign port or place under measures proposed after Spain denied access to US-flagged ships linked to the Maritime Security Program, according to an FMC statement.  

The US Federal Maritime Commission unveiled the proposal on 14 October after a nearly two-year investigation that it said produced conclusive evidence that Spain had created conditions unfavorable to US foreign shipping.  

The measures are not yet in force. The proposed rule, docketed as FMC-2026-0463 and Docket No. 26-14, is scheduled for publication in the Federal Register on 15 October.  

The FMC is also considering restrictions on Spanish imports across five Harmonized Tariff Schedule chapters covering perfumery and cosmetics, oils and fats, ceramics, articles of stone, and sugar and confectionery.  

US imports from Spain in 2025 were worth $1.15bn in oils and fats, including $836.9m of olive oil, nearly $940m in perfumery and cosmetics, $634.7m in ceramics, $270.6m in stone products and $138.8m in sugar and confectionery.  

The proposed $200,000 charge would apply on each entry by a Spanish-flagged vessel into a US port from abroad. The FMC said the amount broadly reflects inflation since 1997, when it imposed a $100,000-per-voyage fee on vessels operated by Japanese carriers during a dispute over Japanese port practices.  

The investigation stems from restrictions affecting US-flagged vessels operated by Maersk Line, Limited and enrolled in the Maritime Security Program.  The FMC identified Maersk Denver, Maersk Seletar and Maersk Hartford as vessels denied access to Spanish ports in November 2024.  

Maersk Denver and Maersk Seletar had initially signalled Algeciras as their destination before diverting to Tangier, Morocco, while Maersk Hartford also rerouted to Morocco.  Maersk Line, Limited vessels averaged 7.25 calls a month in Spain before November 2024. Its US-flag fleet made only six Spanish port calls during 2026, while calls at Tangier subsequently averaged 4.17 a month.  

Spain argued that sovereign immunity limited the FMC’s jurisdiction and that it was applying Spanish, European Union and international rules governing the transit of defence and dual-use goods without discriminating by vessel flag. The FMC rejected those arguments as a defence to its investigation.  

Spain formalised broader restrictions in September 2025 through Royal Decree-Law 10/2025, covering specified defence and dual-use materials and certain fuels destined for Israel that could have a military end use.  

The FMC has invited public comments before deciding on a final remedy and has offered Spain an opportunity for a hearing.  

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