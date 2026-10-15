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2026 October 15   07:21

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NYK-led group develops port-based floating data centre

Japanese shipowner NYK and three partners have developed a floating data centre concept designed to operate alongside port infrastructure, according to a company statement.  

NYK, NTT Facilities, Eurus Energy Holdings and MUFG Bank issued the English-language joint statement in Tokyo on 14 October 2026. The concept was first announced in Japanese on 1 September 2026, making the October publication an English-language release rather than the initial disclosure.  

The concept places a floating data centre alongside a quay inside a port, giving it access to existing infrastructure, telecommunications links and local power sources.  

The consortium sees the port-based model as a step towards larger data centres located farther offshore, where offshore wind power could be used.  It identified physical access, high-capacity telecommunications and power systems independent of conventional transmission and distribution networks as key challenges for offshore deployment.  

NYK is coordinating the project and developing the offshore data centre business. NTT Facilities is responsible for technical verification covering design, construction and stable operation.  Eurus Energy is examining the use of offshore wind-generated electricity, while MUFG Bank is considering business development and financing opportunities.  

The concept follows a demonstration launched on 25 March 2026 by the four companies and the City of Yokohama at Osanbashi Pier in the Port of Yokohama.  

The project uses a containerised data centre, solar generation and battery storage on a floating mooring facility measuring 25 metres by 80 metres.  Testing is planned through the end of Japan's 2026 fiscal year and covers operating stability under salt exposure and vibration, as well as renewable-energy management.  

The partners have characterised the installation as the world's first data centre on an offshore floating structure capable of operating solely on renewable energy.  

NYK, founded in 1885 and headquartered in Tokyo, is a Japanese shipping and logistics group active in liner, automotive, dry-bulk and energy transportation and had 39,830 consolidated employees as of 31 March 2026.  

NTT Facilities provides engineering and facilities services for buildings, power systems and information-communications infrastructure.  

Eurus Energy Holdings develops and operates renewable-energy projects, including wind and solar generation.  

MUFG Bank is a Japanese banking corporation providing corporate, institutional and retail financial services.

Topics:

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