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2026 October 15   08:31

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Chinese group Xiamen C&D signs deal for first of four Egypt dry-bulk terminals

Alexandria Port Authority has signed a memorandum of understanding with China’s Xiamen C&D Inc. to develop the first of four planned terminals at El Max port in Egypt, according to an Egyptian transport ministry statement.  

The project covers a specialised industrial dry-bulk terminal with two main berths for large cargo ships, expandable storage yards, silos and cargo-handling facilities.  

Plans also include a truck logistics centre and stronger connections to Egypt’s national railway network.  

The terminal is expected to handle three large vessels simultaneously once completed and will form part of the Greater Alexandria Port programme and the Sokhna-Alexandria logistics corridor.  

The agreement was signed on 13 October by Alexandria Port Authority chairman Ehab Salah and Xiamen C&D managing director and chief executive Lü Rongdian.

The development is expected to create thousands of direct and indirect jobs during construction and operation across transport, logistics, storage and related industrial services. It is intended to cut supply-chain costs and improve the movement of raw materials and finished products serving the cement, steel and heavy-industry sectors.  

The technical plan also includes an environmental-management system intended to meet international standards.  Xiamen C&D sees the project as a potential starting point for further cooperation with Egyptian partners on additional terminals and commercial shipbuilding.  

Xiamen C&D Inc. is a Chinese enterprise active in supply-chain operations and real estate. It generated revenue of CNY671.27bn ($100.30bn at current exchange rates) in 2025 and has a business network spanning more than 170 countries and regions, including more than 80 overseas platform companies, subsidiaries and offices.

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