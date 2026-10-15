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2026 October 15   09:15

Container lines announce Suez return for 16 services as full shift seen by Q1 2027

Container lines are accelerating their return to the Suez Canal, with a full-scale shift back expected by the first quarter of 2027, according to Linerlytica.  

BIMCO counts routing changes affecting 16 services since early July. Weekly container ship capacity through Suez averaged 753,000 TEU in the first two weeks of October, against 1.457 million TEU in the same period of 2023, taking traffic above 50% of pre-disruption levels for the first time.  

The shift gathered pace after the Gemini Cooperation of Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd announced on 6 July that its AE15/SE3 Asia-Mediterranean service would return to Suez. Gemini later announced five more service returns, while OCEAN Alliance and Premier Alliance members and MSC also changed routings.  

Suez handled 36% of capacity routed either through the canal or around the Cape of Good Hope in the first two weeks of October, up from an average 8% between 2024 and mid-2026 but below the earlier 80%.  

Linerlytica expects weekly Suez transits by containerships above 4,000 TEU to exceed 50. All four main alliances now offer regular westbound Asia-North Europe services via Suez: Premier Alliance’s FE1, Gemini’s NE1/AE2 and AE4/AE5, OCEAN Alliance’s FAL3/NEU5 and MSC’s Lion/FE5.  Ocean Network Express (ONE) and HMM are expected to expand their return, while Evergreen, Yang Ming and ZIM remain among the main carriers yet to switch more broadly.  

The Suez Canal Authority recorded 166 medium and large containership transits from July to September 2026, totalling 29 million net tonnes, compared with 16 ships and 2.4 million tonnes a year earlier. The category covers ships above 130,000 tonnes. CMA CGM Pantheon made its maiden Suez transit on 13 October from Morocco towards Malaysia.  

“We estimate that rerouting away from the Suez Canal increased global container ship demand by about 10%. That increase is now reducing quickly,” BIMCO chief shipping analyst Niels Rasmussen said. Increased port congestion in Asia has complicated the supply-demand impact.  

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