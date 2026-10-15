Cyber extortion group n0n threatens data leak from 38 maritime firms in 18 countries

Cyber extortion group n0n has threatened to publish data it claims was taken from 38 shipping, port, logistics and related organisations in 18 countries on 19 October at 13:27 UTC, according to SOCRadar.

The names were posted in a single batch on 12 October, with reviewed settlement demands ranging from $2.4m to $14m. None of the listed maritime organisations had publicly confirmed a breach.

South Korea accounted for 12 of the 38 entries. EUSU Logistics faced the largest reviewed demand, $14m, for a claimed 60 MB of data. ILCS Pelindo faced a $2.4m demand over 2.4 GB, while Eurogate Tanger faced a $6m demand. Other claims included 23,507 EDI message files linked to Nam Dinh Vu Port, 1.5 GB linked to Pusan Newport Company, 660 MB linked to Eurogate Tanger and 90 MB linked to BMT IQ.

The recurring EDI, terminal configuration and deployment material raises the possibility that the claims stem from exposure through a shared application or access route rather than 38 separate network intrusions.

CyberLogitec has documented technology links with several organisations in the cluster, but there is no verified evidence that it was the source of the alleged exposure. n0n emerged in September 2026 as a financially motivated data-theft extortion group. Its claims remain unverified unless data is released or a victim confirms an incident.

CyberLogitec is a South Korean provider of maritime software and IT systems founded in 2000. EUSU Logistics is a South Korean logistics company; ILCS Pelindo is an Indonesian port IT and EDI systems provider; Eurogate Tanger is a Moroccan container terminal operator; Nam Dinh Vu Port is a Vietnamese port operator; Pusan Newport Company is a South Korean container terminal operator; and BMT IQ is a UK surveying business.