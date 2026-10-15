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2026 October 15   10:21

bunkering

Maersk to join world’s largest ethanol bunkering in Singapore port first

Singapore is set to conduct its first ethanol bunkering operation later this week at PSA’s Pasir Panjang Terminal, involving A.P. Moller - Maersk, Golden Island Pte Ltd and PSA Singapore, according to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.  

The operation is expected to supply around 5,000 metric tonnes of ISCC-certified bioethanol to a Maersk vessel, making it the world’s largest ethanol bunkering operation to date.  

The fuel will be transferred while cargo operations are under way, with the quantity measured using a mass flow meter.  The trial will test whether Singapore’s TR 129 technical reference for methanol bunkering can be adapted for ethanol and will also validate mass flow meter systems for ethanol transfers.  

The operation was announced on 14 October 2026 during the 24th Singapore International Bunkering Conference and Exhibition.  Senior Minister of State for Law and Transport Murali Pillai said the trial forms part of Singapore’s work to develop multiple marine-fuel pathways.  

The planned 5,000-tonne stem would exceed a July operation at the Port of Barcelona, where Repsol supplied 2,800 tonnes of bioethanol to Antonia Maersk.  Maersk has also carried out ethanol trials involving Laura Maersk and completed a ship-to-ship commercial ethanol bunkering of deep-sea containership Tangier Maersk in the US in September.  

A.P. Moller - Maersk is a Danish integrated logistics group with operations in almost 130 countries and more than 100,000 employees.  

PSA Singapore is part of PSA International, whose network spans 45 countries and handled more than 105m TEU in 2025. 

Topics:

bunkering

Maersk

Port of Singapore

alternative fuels

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