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2026 October 15   11:12

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Saudi NEOM port and CEVA venture sign five-market Europe-to-Iraq corridor deal

Saudi Arabia’s Port of NEOM and CEVA Almajdouie Logistics have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop plans for a multimodal freight corridor linking Europe, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the Gulf Cooperation Council and Iraq, according to a company statement.  

The partners plan to combine the Red Sea port’s maritime links with CEVA Almajdouie’s road network, cross-border trucking, customs brokerage, warehousing and inland distribution.  

The proposed services cover containerised and RoPax freight, bulk and general cargo, and heavy-lift and project logistics.

Bonded warehousing and local customs clearance are also under consideration.  The agreement remains an exploratory framework rather than the launch of a scheduled service. No financial terms or timetable have been disclosed.  

“Connecting maritime gateways directly to high-capacity inland networks is critical to modern supply chain resilience,” CEVA Almajdouie chief executive Stefano Pollotti said.  

The companies will also examine joint customer engagement and market-development initiatives aimed at increasing cargo flows through Port of NEOM and improving connections between maritime services and inland markets.  

Port of NEOM is the primary sea gateway to northwest Saudi Arabia and is located within Oxagon on the Red Sea coast. Its T1 container terminal is due to launch in 2026, with capacity expected to reach 1.5m TEU in 2027.  

The planned corridor builds on an existing RoPax link between Egypt and Saudi Arabia. Pan Marine launched the service between Egypt’s Port of Safaga and Port of NEOM at the end of 2025, while European connectivity through its partnership with Danish shipping and logistics company DFDS was activated at the end of March 2026.  

By April 2026, the route was being used by importers in Italy, the UK, Germany and Poland and provided onward access to the UAE, Kuwait, Oman, other GCC markets and Iraq.  

CEVA Almajdouie Logistics was created in 2024 as a Saudi joint venture between Marseille-headquartered CEVA Logistics and Saudi Arabia’s Almajdouie Logistics, with CEVA holding a majority stake.  CEVA Logistics operates in 170 countries with about 110,000 employees at roughly 1,700 facilities and generated revenue of $18.3bn in 2025.

Almajdouie Logistics is a Saudi logistics provider.

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