Brazilian owner Starnav starts Brazil’s first locally built hybrid PSV

Brazilian offshore vessel owner Starnav Serviços Marítimos has taken delivery of Starnav Elektra, the first hybrid PSV designed and built in Brazil, according to ABS.

The 92.1-metre, 5,500-dwt vessel was built by Detroit Brasil in Itajaí, Santa Catarina, and is operating for Petrobras under a 12-year charter in Brazilian waters.

Elektra is the first of up to 10 battery-hybrid offshore support vessels planned by Starnav, comprising six PSVs and four oil spill response vessels.

The vessel has a 1,322-kWh lithium iron phosphate battery system developed for DP2 operations. It can maintain position on battery power for up to 20 minutes after a single-engine failure. The batteries are installed on the main deck, while the hybrid arrangement allows fewer generators to run while maintaining required safety margins.

Elektra carries ABS ESS-LiBATTERY, HYBRID and SUSTAIN-1 class notations. Starnav chief executive Carlos Eduardo Pereira said the vessel was “ready to operate on renewable fuels such as HVO”.

Brazilian local content is estimated at 65% to 70%, while the hybrid diesel-electric system is expected to cut greenhouse-gas emissions by about 18% compared with Starnav’s existing fleet.

BNDES signed R$500m ($99.4m) of financing in 2024 for two PSVs, including Elektra, and approved another R$2.5bn ($496.8m) in 2025 for four additional PSVs and four OSRVs. Petrobras put investment in Elektra at about R$450m ($89.4m).

The vessel was christened at Rio de Janeiro’s Pier Mauá on 17 September, with Petrobras president Magda Chambriard as godmother. Elektra sailed from Santa Catarina to Rio with an all-female crew of 16 led by commander Isabela Teixeira Ponce de Leon.

Starnav was established by Detroit Group in 2007 as a Brazilian maritime services company.

Detroit Brasil is the group’s shipbuilding and repair company.

Petrobras is a Brazilian state-controlled integrated energy company. BNDES is Brazil’s federal development bank.

ABS is a maritime classification society.