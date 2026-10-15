DEME wins €50m-€150m contract for 69 Dutch turbines

Belgian marine contractor DEME has won a €50m-€150m ($55.5m-$166.5m) contract to transport and install 69 wind turbines at the Zeevonk offshore wind farm in the Netherlands, according to a company statement.

The work will be carried out by jack-up Norse Energi, which can transport several large offshore turbines per voyage and is equipped with a hybrid power system incorporating a 4.2 MWh battery.

Preparatory work is due to begin in 2028, with offshore installation starting shortly afterwards. Zeevonk phase 1 is scheduled for completion in 2029 with about 1 GW of offshore wind capacity, subject to a final investment decision.

The latest award follows a separate DEME contract in July to transport and install 69 monopile foundations for Zeevonk. That contract was valued at €150m-€300m ($166.5m-$333m), with Orion assigned to the monopile campaign and other vessels supporting secondary steel and scour protection work.

Zeevonk covers about 650 sq km and is located 63-84 km off Bergen aan Zee. A second phase planned for 2032 is expected to add another 1 GW of offshore wind capacity and 500 MW of system-integration capacity, including an electrolyser in the Port of Rotterdam for green hydrogen production.

The IJmuiden Ver Beta permit was awarded in 2024 to Zeevonk II, the consortium formed by Swedish energy group Vattenfall and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, before approval was granted for phased development.

DEME is a Belgian marine engineering group active in offshore energy, dredging, marine infrastructure and environmental works. It employs nearly 6,000 people and operates more than 100 vessels. The group recorded 2025 turnover of €4.2bn ($4.66bn), EBITDA of €931m ($1.03bn) and net profit of €346m ($384m).