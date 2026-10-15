  1. Home
  2. News
  3. DEME wins €50m-€150m contract for 69 Dutch turbines

2026 October 15   13:32

offshore

DEME wins €50m-€150m contract for 69 Dutch turbines

Belgian marine contractor DEME has won a €50m-€150m ($55.5m-$166.5m) contract to transport and install 69 wind turbines at the Zeevonk offshore wind farm in the Netherlands, according to a company statement.  

The work will be carried out by jack-up Norse Energi, which can transport several large offshore turbines per voyage and is equipped with a hybrid power system incorporating a 4.2 MWh battery.  

Preparatory work is due to begin in 2028, with offshore installation starting shortly afterwards. Zeevonk phase 1 is scheduled for completion in 2029 with about 1 GW of offshore wind capacity, subject to a final investment decision.  

The latest award follows a separate DEME contract in July to transport and install 69 monopile foundations for Zeevonk. That contract was valued at €150m-€300m ($166.5m-$333m), with Orion assigned to the monopile campaign and other vessels supporting secondary steel and scour protection work.  

Zeevonk covers about 650 sq km and is located 63-84 km off Bergen aan Zee. A second phase planned for 2032 is expected to add another 1 GW of offshore wind capacity and 500 MW of system-integration capacity, including an electrolyser in the Port of Rotterdam for green hydrogen production.  

The IJmuiden Ver Beta permit was awarded in 2024 to Zeevonk II, the consortium formed by Swedish energy group Vattenfall and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, before approval was granted for phased development.  

DEME is a Belgian marine engineering group active in offshore energy, dredging, marine infrastructure and environmental works. It employs nearly 6,000 people and operates more than 100 vessels. The group recorded 2025 turnover of €4.2bn ($4.66bn), EBITDA of €931m ($1.03bn) and net profit of €346m ($384m).

Topics:

DEME

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

15:44

Container lines cut vessel sharing to 2.65 carriers per service

15:13

Fincantieri earmarks almost €100m for robotics and physical AI

14:22

Taiwan state energy firm plans to buy 30% of Alaska LNG output for 20 years

14:02

US weighs allowing sanctioned tankers to carry non-sanctioned oil

13:49

Finnish forest group Stora Enso adopts Finnlines low-carbon shipping across Europe

12:46

French shipowner LD Armateurs fits world-record six rotor sails to Airbus roro in China

12:03

Brazilian owner Starnav starts Brazil’s first locally built hybrid PSV

11:12

Saudi NEOM port and CEVA venture sign five-market Europe-to-Iraq corridor deal

10:21

Maersk to join world’s largest ethanol bunkering in Singapore port first

10:01

Cyber extortion group n0n threatens data leak from 38 maritime firms in 18 countries

09:15

Container lines announce Suez return for 16 services as full shift seen by Q1 2027

08:31

Chinese group Xiamen C&D signs deal for first of four Egypt dry-bulk terminals

07:21

NYK-led group develops port-based floating data centre

06:42

US regulator proposes $200,000 fee on Spanish ships for each US port call

05:14

UK to extend Russian LNG shipping ban to long-term contracts in 2027

01:13

Unmanned Liberian tanker grounds on Turkey’s Black Sea coast after towline snaps

00:12

Singapore-flagged boxship sinks as second is damaged in Strait of Hormuz

2026 October 14

18:03

Indian logistics group Aegis buys 89.8% of Dubai shipping group Tristar for $809m

17:14

CMA CGM backs 7,000-tonne-a-year biomethane plant in France

16:44

Prysmian and Fincantieri complete takeover of subsea telecoms firm

15:24

Japan approves three bills to reroute oil imports around Strait of Hormuz

14:41

Global container schedule reliability falls to 27%, lowest since February

14:12

Large containership transits through Egypt’s Suez Canal jump more than tenfold

13:54

Hormuz disruption makes biodiesel blend cheapest bunker fuel in Rotterdam

13:35

World-first green ammonia ship-to-ship bunker fuels Belgian CMB.TECH bulker in China

12:59

EU leaders weigh wider voluntary boardings in shadow fleet crackdown

11:42

CMA CGM signs Singapore liquefied bio-methane bunkering pact

11:22

Iran files IMO protest over US military use of Channel 16 in Persian Gulf

10:51

Royal Navy's only ice patrol ship returns to UK base after defect

10:19

Pennsylvania commits $371.5m to 122% capacity boost at US Port of Philadelphia

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news