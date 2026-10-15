Taiwan state energy firm plans to buy 30% of Alaska LNG output for 20 years

Taiwan’s state-owned CPC Corporation plans to buy 6m tonnes of LNG a year from the proposed Alaska LNG project and invest up to $4.4bn in the development, according to Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs.

The proposed volume equals 30% of Alaska LNG’s planned annual production capacity of 20m tonnes. US President Donald Trump said in Wasilla, Alaska, that “Taiwan has just agreed to buy 30% of the gas coming off the pipeline for the next 20 years.”

CPC signed a non-binding letter of intent on 20 March 2025 covering 6m tonnes a year for 20 years and a potential equity investment.

The latest plan maintains the same annual volume and envisages investment of up to $4.4bn, but the investment structure, equity stake and commercial contract terms remain subject to further negotiations and contracting procedures.

An Alaska LNG Project LLC filing with the US Department of Energy dated 1 October 2026 states that the company had not yet entered into any long-term LNG export or gas supply contracts. Such contracts must be filed with the department within 30 days of execution. The project could begin supplying Taiwan from 2032.

CPC Corporation, Taiwan is a state-owned energy company engaged in refining, petroleum products, natural gas and related energy businesses.

Alaska LNG Project LLC is the project company for the proposed North Slope gas development, pipeline and LNG export terminal at Nikiski, Alaska.

Glenfarne Group is the lead developer and holds 75% of the project vehicle. The State of Alaska holds the remaining 25% through Alaska Gasline Development Corporation, a state-owned entity established to advance Alaska natural gas infrastructure projects.