French shipowner LD Armateurs fits world-record six rotor sails to Airbus roro in China

French shipowner LD Armateurs has fitted a world-record six rotor sails to Airbus-chartered Spirit of Toulouse in Shanghai, making it the world’s largest roro with wind propulsion, according to a joint statement.

The six Norsepower units are each 35 metres high and 5 metres in diameter. They will work with two dual-fuel main engines and two dual-fuel generator sets capable of running on e-methanol, bio-methanol or marine diesel oil.

Spirit of Toulouse is the first of three sisterships, alongside Spirit of Mobile and Spirit of Mirabel, chartered to Airbus to move large aircraft sub-assemblies between Europe and North America.

The project was announced in early 2024. Construction began at Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group in October 2024 and the lead vessel was launched in February 2026. The sails will be tested during sea trials, with further optimisation planned on the maiden voyage from China to France.

LD Armateurs Group has more than 175 years of maritime experience, 1,800 employees and around 40 vessels in transport and logistics, submarine cables, offshore wind and subsea.

Founded in 2012, Norsepower has installed more than 50 rotor sails on 20-plus vessels, with 34 more due. It has raised about €60m ($67.4m) and says its rotor sails can cut fuel use and CO2 emissions by 5% to 25%.