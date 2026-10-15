US weighs allowing sanctioned tankers to carry non-sanctioned oil

The US administration is considering allowing previously sanctioned tankers to carry crude and petroleum products that are not subject to US restrictions, in a move aimed at increasing oil flows from the Gulf and easing freight rates, according to Reuters.

The proposal would apply to vessels that had previously been sanctioned after carrying oil and petroleum products linked to Russia, Iran and Venezuela.

They could be permitted to transport non-sanctioned crude or products, but the measure would not allow them to carry Russian or Iranian oil that remains subject to US restrictions. Companies seeking to employ sanctioned vessels would have to apply to the US Treasury Department for permission.

The Department of Energy said any easing of restrictions would not enable Russia to move Russian crude or petroleum products. US energy secretary Chris Wright also discussed possible relief for shadow fleet vessels during a video appearance at the 25th WPC Energy Congress in Riyadh.

Energy Aspects said removing restrictions from shadow fleet tankers was unlikely to sharply reduce freight rates or immediately add significant capacity to the mainstream fleet because many of the vessels had remained active during the previous three months. Marine insurers would also remain subject to EU and UK rules, limiting the potential impact of any US action on the wider tanker market.

The discussions follow General License 135, issued by the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control on 9 October. It authorises transactions involving the sale, delivery, offloading and importation of Russian-origin diesel until 12:01 a.m. EDT on 7 April 2027, but does not provide broader approval for sanctioned shadow fleet tankers.