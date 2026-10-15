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2026 October 15   13:49

Finnish forest group Stora Enso adopts Finnlines low-carbon shipping across Europe

Finnish forest-products group Stora Enso will use Finnlines’ Green Lane service to transport packaging board and wood-based products by sea as the companies expand their cooperation on lower-emission logistics across European supply chains, according to a company statement.  

Green Lane offers renewable biofuel and electricity-based alternatives to conventional fossil-fuel shipping. The renewable biofuel option can cut well-to-wake greenhouse gas emissions by up to 90%.  

For cargo covered by the service, Finnlines replaces an equivalent amount of fossil-fuel energy with alternative-fuel energy within its fleet network. Emission reductions are independently verified annually under EU MRV, FuelEU Maritime, ISO 14064 and EN 16258, while the biofuel is ISCC certified. Customers receive certificates confirming the reported reductions.  

The service is available on selected routes and customer flows, subject to renewable-energy availability. Finnlines’ network connects industrial and logistics hubs across the Baltic Sea, North Sea and Bay of Biscay, while its North Sea & Biscay Line links Finland with Poland, Belgium, Spain, the UK and other European markets.  

Finnlines operates services to Spain with Finneco-class hybrid ro-ro vessels equipped with air lubrication systems, high-capacity batteries and solar panels.  

Finnlines Plc operates freight and passenger liner services in the Baltic Sea, North Sea and Bay of Biscay.  

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