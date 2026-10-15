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2026 October 15   15:13

shipbuilding

Fincantieri earmarks almost €100m for robotics and physical AI

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri has earmarked almost €100m ($112m) for its BOOST² industrial innovation programme as it moves robotics, physical AI and next-generation automation from trials into wider shipyard deployment, according to a company statement.  

Launched three years ago, BOOST² has involved more than 450 employees across 13 shipyards in Italy and abroad, including facilities in Romania and the US. The latest developments were demonstrated at the Castellammare di Stabia yard on 13 October, covering systems already in operation, technologies under validation and applications still being developed.  

The programme is now shifting from technology scouting and experimentation to industrial deployment, with new systems being introduced into day-to-day operations and progressively rolled out across the group’s shipyards.  

Physical AI and collaborative robotics are at the centre of the programme, alongside digital twins, smart supply chain systems, additive manufacturing and automated industrial equipment.

Fincantieri is also working with Italian and international SMEs and start-ups through its Open Innovation strategy to adapt technologies to shipbuilding requirements.  

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