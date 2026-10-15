Hanwha Ocean orders GTT tank designs for two LNG carriers

South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean has ordered GTT Energy to design cryogenic tanks for two 174,000-cbm LNG carriers, according to a company statement. The order was placed in the third quarter of 2026. Each vessel will have a total capacity of 174,000 cubic metres.

The tanks will be equipped with GTT’s NO96 Super+ membrane containment system.

Delivery of the two LNG carriers is scheduled by the fourth quarter of 2029.

GTT Energy is the business unit of Gaztransport & Technigaz dedicated to containment and energy management systems. Gaztransport & Technigaz SA is a French société anonyme specialising in engineering and technologies for liquefied-gas containment systems.

Hanwha Ocean Co Ltd is a South Korean shipbuilding and offshore engineering company headquartered in Geoje. Its activities cover commercial vessels, offshore facilities, naval ships, wind power and industrial plants.