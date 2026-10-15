Container lines cut vessel sharing to 2.65 carriers per service

Global container lines are pulling back from shared capacity as the number of active deep-sea services approaches 380, according to a Sea-Intelligence statement.

The average number of shipping lines offering the same physical liner service fell to 2.65 by August 2026 from 4.12 at the 2014-2016 peak of market homogenisation.

At the same time, the physical deep-sea network has expanded from roughly 250 active services in 2012-2013 to nearly 380 by late 2026, while the number of carriers offering space across those services has steadily declined.

Before 2017, carriers relied heavily on vessel sharing agreements to maintain global market coverage. That meant the same physical service could be sold under several liner brands, creating multiple commercial offerings based on the same underlying operation.

The decline in vessel-sharing density indicates that carriers are relying less on pooled capacity and taking on more operational risk individually, resulting in increasingly distinct physical routing options.