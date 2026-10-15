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2026 October 15   16:13

shipbuilding

Austal opens talks to sell US arm to Hanwha

Australian shipbuilder Austal has opened commercial negotiations with Hanwha Defence USA over a potential sale of its US business after extending the bidder’s due-diligence period, according to a company statement.  

The extension gives Hanwha Defence USA more time to convert its indicative, non-binding and conditional proposal into a formal binding offer for Austal USA’s business entities and operations.  Hanwha’s preliminary proposal, disclosed in August, valued the US business at between $1.05bn and $1.20bn.  

Austal said substantive issues raised through the due-diligence data room had been resolved and the original parameters of the proposed transaction had not changed. Lower-materiality information requests remain outstanding, while the company is taking professional advice on the tax implications of a potential transaction.  

“Hanwha has made it a priority to significantly contribute to revitalizing American shipbuilding,” Hanwha Defense USA spokesman James Hewitt said when the preliminary offer was announced.  

Austal is also in talks with Wildcat Infrastructure LLC, which submitted a competing non-binding indication of interest in September valuing Austal USA at $1.25bn to $1.35bn on a cash-free, debt-free basis. Wildcat intends to retain the Austal brand and operate the US business as a standalone platform.  No binding agreement for Austal USA has been announced.  

Austal Limited is an Australian shipbuilder and defence prime contractor headquartered in Henderson, Western Australia. It was appointed Australia’s Strategic Shipbuilder for key defence vessels in Western Australia in November 2024.  Austal USA is headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, employs more than 3,000 people and builds aluminium and steel vessels for the US Navy and US Coast Guard, as well as modules for Virginia- and Columbia-class nuclear submarines.  For the year ended June 30, 2026, Austal recorded revenue of A$2.028bn ($1.40bn), a net loss after tax of A$53.6m ($37.0m) and a US segment EBIT loss of A$202.8m ($139.9m), largely reflecting a previously announced non-cash provision on loss-making US shipbuilding contracts.  

Hanwha Defence USA is a US subsidiary of South Korea’s Hanwha Aerospace. 

Topics:

Hanwha

Austal

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