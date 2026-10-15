Germany puts €400m behind 47-point green shipping plan

Germany has earmarked €400m ($448.4m) for a 47-point plan to cut emissions from seagoing and inland shipping, according to a Federal Ministry of Transport statement.

The National Action Plan for Climate-Friendly Shipping, adopted on 14 October, targets alternative propulsion and energy systems, low-carbon and sustainable renewable fuels, fleet modernisation and green shipping corridors.

The funding will come from Germany’s Climate and Transformation Fund under its “climate-friendly shipping and ports” programme and will support new measures over the coming years.

The plan includes a review of a budget-neutral environmental or climate discount on Kiel Canal charges. Public seaports and inland ports may also introduce or expand environmental incentives in their charging systems.

Germany will examine a green maritime credit fund offering partial risk protection for newbuildings and retrofits, alongside lower-cost KfW loans and leasing-based financing models.

Existing schemes for modernising inland and coastal shipping and supporting cleaner onboard and shore-power systems are also due to be developed further. For seagoing shipping, the measures cover green shipping corridors, coastal shipping and infrastructure for alternative energy carriers at German ports. Particular attention is expected to be given to vessels operated by small and medium-sized companies trading mainly domestically.

Funding instruments for green corridors may cover cargo owners, shipowners, ports, bunker suppliers and energy companies. The corridor concept is also intended to extend to inland waterways.

Germany also plans to seek closer alignment between national, European and international emissions-reporting systems to reduce overlapping reporting requirements. Implementation will be discussed at a Federal Ministry of Transport conference on climate-friendly shipping on 5 November.

The action plan forms part of Germany’s 2026 climate programme and follows a stakeholder process launched in 2024 involving shipping and port companies, maritime industry participants, energy companies, financial institutions, researchers and federal and state authorities.