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2026 October 15   16:47

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A.P. Moller Capital to buy 100% of Singapore port operator Portek from Japan’s Mitsui

A.P. Moller Capital has agreed to acquire 100% of Singapore-based port operator Portek International from Japan’s Mitsui & Co through its Emerging Markets Infrastructure Fund II, according to a company statement.  

The deal gives the Copenhagen-based infrastructure investor a portfolio with interests in seven terminals across Algeria, Gabon, Indonesia, Latvia, Malta and Vietnam.  

Portek’s terminals handle about 7m tonnes of bulk cargo, 700,000 containers and 90,000 vehicles annually. The company employs about 1,400 people.  Its portfolio comprises Bejaia Mediterranean Terminal in Algeria, Port d’Owendo and Port of Port Gentil in Gabon, Terminal 110-113 at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Riga Universal Terminal in Latvia, Valletta Gateway Terminals in Malta and Vietnam International Container Terminal.  Portek also provides port engineering and operations and maintenance services, mainly from Singapore and Indonesia.  

“Portek is a strong fit with our investment strategy and active owner philosophy,” A.P. Moller Capital partner Semih Gökmen said.  A.P. Moller Capital plans to work with Portek’s management and local operating teams after completion on operational performance, governance, safety, capital discipline and environmental performance, including emissions-reduction planning.  

Financial terms were not disclosed. Completion remains subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory and other third-party approvals.  

A.P. Moller Capital has also invested in AC Logistics in the Philippines and BERGÉ Logistics, which operates in Spain and Latin America. It has signed agreements to acquire majority stakes in Moroccan logistics company Globex Investissement and terminal operator Euroports. In September, it agreed to acquire a majority stake in Euroports, which operates more than 50 deepsea and inland terminals across 10 European countries and China.  

Portek was founded in Singapore in 1988 as a port equipment engineering specialist before expanding into terminal development and operations. Mitsui acquired all of its outstanding ordinary shares in September 2011 and made it a wholly owned subsidiary.  

A.P. Moller Capital was established in 2017 as part of the A.P. Moller Group. It manages about $2bn of assets and invests primarily in transport, logistics and energy-transition infrastructure. EMIF II has about $1bn under management and targets infrastructure investments in emerging markets.  Mitsui & Co is a Japanese trading and investment company with businesses spanning multiple industries.

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