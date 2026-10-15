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2026 October 15   16:57

shipbuilding

Seaspan lays keel for Canada's largest-ever polar icebreaker

Canadian shipbuilder Seaspan Shipyards has laid the keel of CCGS Imnaryuaq in North Vancouver, marking a major construction milestone for what will be the largest polar icebreaker ever designed and built in Canada, according to a company statement.  

The ceremony took place on 14 October at Vancouver Shipyards in British Columbia.  Canada awarded Seaspan a C$3.15bn ($2.22bn) construction contract before tax in March 2025. Three earlier ancillary, construction engineering and long-lead-item contracts were worth a combined C$1.12bn ($788m). Delivery is scheduled for 2032.  

CCGS Imnaryuaq will be 158 metres long and 28 metres wide, with a design displacement of 26,036 tonnes. The Polar Class 2 vessel will have 47 MW of installed power, diesel-electric propulsion with ice-classed azimuthing thrusters and accommodation for up to 100 people.  

The icebreaker is intended for year-round, self-sufficient operations in the high Arctic. Its roles will include search and rescue, environmental response, resupply of northern communities, maritime security, sovereignty missions and scientific research.  

Equipment will include scientific laboratories, a moonpool for deploying equipment from inside the vessel, a helicopter flight deck and hangar, a vehicle garage and provision for future remotely piloted aircraft operations.  

Seaspan cut first steel for CCGS Imnaryuaq in April 2025, with full-rate production starting later that year. It is the seventh vessel the company is designing and building under Canada's National Shipbuilding Strategy.  The ship takes its name from Imnaryuaq, a cape at the southern end of Banks Island in Canada's Northwest Territories extending into the Amundsen Gulf.

The Inuvialuit name means “big cliff”. The name was selected in collaboration with Inuit organisations.  

Canada is acquiring two new polar icebreakers under the National Shipbuilding Strategy. The second vessel, CCGS Arpatuuq, is scheduled for delivery in 2030.  

Seaspan Shipyards is a Canadian ship design, engineering, construction, sustainment and repair company with operations in North Vancouver and Victoria, British Columbia. It has participated in Canada's National Shipbuilding Strategy since 2011 and employs more than 5,000 people across its shipyard operations.

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