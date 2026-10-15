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2026 October 15   17:01

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China sets 22 AI priorities for ports, shipping and maritime safety

China has set out 22 priority AI applications for ports, shipping, inland waterways and maritime safety, according to a Ministry of Transport statement.  

The guidelines, published on 14 October after being signed on 8 October, cover nine safety-related scenarios, 10 focused on efficiency and service quality and three targeting the green transition.  

The safety programme includes port risk control, waterway operations, shipping risk management, vessel traffic monitoring and maritime search and rescue.  China wants video surveillance combined with AIS and VTS data to identify abnormal vessel behaviour and assess traffic risks. Satellite remote sensing, drones, unmanned surface vessels and unmanned underwater vehicles could also be deployed to locate people in distress at sea.  

For automated terminals, BeiDou navigation, 5G and AI would support berthing and unberthing, quayside cargo handling, horizontal transport and yard operations.  Commercial applications include forecasting container demand, repositioning empty containers, international liner network planning, vessel deployment, scheduling, cargo routing and voyage-cost monitoring.  

The plan also covers electronic bills of lading and other digital shipping documents, links with the digital renminbi blockchain service platform, port energy consumption, carbon emissions and fleet compliance with domestic and international carbon rules.  

China has 60 automated container and dry-bulk terminals. An AI project at Ningbo-Zhoushan Port has cut customer cargo-preparation time by 50%, order-processing time by 66% and average transport costs by 6.7%.  

Intelligent joint scheduling across 10 cascaded locks on China’s Subei Canal can increase annual throughput by 100m tonnes and reduce vessel waiting times by more than 20%.  

The guidelines form part of China’s broader “AI plus transport” programme and Intelligent Shipping 2030 Action Plan. The ministry plans to develop specialised water-transport AI models and AI agents around the 22 scenarios and update the guidelines as technology and industry requirements change.

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