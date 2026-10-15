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2026 October 15   17:13

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India pushes foreign-ship salvage contract deadline to April 2027

India has pushed the compliance deadline for new salvage, marine pollution-response and classification requirements for foreign ships to 1 April 2027, according to a circular from the Directorate General of Maritime Administration.  

The six-month transition period under DGMA Circular No. 69 of 2026, dated 14 October, applies to ships already operating in, or otherwise permitted entry into, Indian coastal waters.  

Under the Merchant Shipping (Regulation of Entry of Ships into Coastal Waters) Rules, 2026, every vessel other than an Indian ship entering, remaining in or sailing from an Indian port, seeking port facilities, or transiting or operating in Indian coastal waters must maintain valid salvage and marine pollution-response contracts with approved providers.  

The extension comes as India continues the process of empanelling salvors and marine pollution-response operators. The Merchant Shipping (Wreck and Salvage) Rules, 2026 have yet to be formally notified, leaving owners unable to meet the contracting requirement until approved providers are in place.  The transition also covers revised classification requirements.

Oil-product and chemical tankers more than 10 years old must hold class with a member of the International Association of Classification Societies or another recognised organisation. The same 10-year threshold applies to general cargo ships, bulk carriers, offshore support vessels, passenger ships and other cargo ships, while LNG and LPG carriers are subject to a 15-year threshold.  

Foreign ships seeking entry to an Indian port must submit compliance documents to the relevant port authority at least 48 hours before entering port limits. Port authorities must check insurance, applicable class certification and the validity of salvage and marine pollution-response arrangements.  

Owners, managers, operators, shipping agents and port authorities must achieve full compliance by 1 April 2027.

The circular was issued with the approval of India’s Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and signed by Capt Vikram Singh Manhas, deputy nautical adviser-cum-senior deputy director general (technical).  

The 2026 rules replaced India’s 2012 port-entry regime and extend to foreign vessels operating or navigating through Indian coastal waters whether or not they subsequently enter an Indian port, anchorage or offshore facility. Foreign warships, naval auxiliaries and other foreign-government vessels used solely for non-commercial purposes are excluded.  

The Directorate General of Maritime Administration is India’s maritime administration under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

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