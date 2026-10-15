Global piracy drops to lowest level since 1992 with 51 incidents

Global piracy and armed robbery against ships fell to a 34-year low in the first nine months of 2026, with 51 incidents recorded compared with 116 a year earlier, according to an ICC International Maritime Bureau statement.

The total comprised 36 boardings, eight hijackings, four vessels fired upon and three attempted boardings. Attackers gained access to vessels in 86% of cases. A total of 105 seafarers were directly affected, up from 72 in the same period of 2025, while weapons were involved in 53% of incidents.

Somali pirates accounted for all eight hijackings and 94% of crew taken hostage during the period. Most hijacked vessels have since been released with their crews safe. “While incident levels are at their lowest in more than three decades, the recent uptick in Somali piracy activity is a reminder that the threat remains,” IMB director Michael Howlett said. The Palau-flagged product tanker Honour 25, IMO 1099735, was hijacked off Somalia on 21 April by attackers armed with RPGs and AK-47 rifles. Five crew members — three Pakistani nationals, one Indian national and one Myanmar national — were killed before the tanker was recovered in late September. Puntland forces captured 16 suspected pirates. The deaths appear to have been the first crew fatalities at the hands of Somali pirates in more than a decade.

The Gulf of Guinea recorded two incidents in the first nine months and none in the third quarter. Incidents in the Singapore Strait fell to 13 from 73. Two crew members were taken hostage, two were threatened and one was injured, while guns or knives were involved in more than 69% of cases there.

Indonesia recorded six incidents, down from nine.

The Philippines recorded nine boardings at anchor — six in Manila and three in Batangas — compared with none a year earlier. Two crew members were taken hostage and weapons were involved in five cases.

IMB said Somali activity remained below the scale and geographical reach of the 2008-2013 deep-sea piracy campaign.

The International Maritime Bureau is a non-profit unit of ICC Commercial Crime Services, a specialised division of the International Chamber of Commerce. Established in 1981, it focuses on maritime crime and malpractice. Its Kuala Lumpur-based Piracy Reporting Centre was established in 1991 and operates as a 24-hour contact point for piracy and armed robbery reports. The International Chamber of Commerce represents more than 45m companies in over 170 countries.