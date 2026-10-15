Electric boxship opens China’s Greater Bay Area’s first zero-carbon container route

A 240-TEU battery-electric container ship has opened the first zero-carbon container route in China’s Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, linking Guangzhou with Hong Kong, according to Guangzhou Port Authority.

Suigang Dianhang 02 sailed from Nansha Phase III on 13 October carrying furniture, daily necessities and other Guangdong-made goods for Hong Kong International Terminals. The vessel uses containerised battery packs and can replenish power by swapping batteries or direct charging.

Each ship in the Suigang Dianhang series can cut carbon emissions by more than 550 tonnes a year compared with a conventional fuel-powered vessel and by more than 19,000 tonnes over its operating life.

The series is included in China’s National Development and Reform Commission programme for advanced green and low-carbon technology demonstration projects.

The service forms part of Guangzhou Port Group’s “Shuttle Bus” waterborne logistics network, which has more than 10,000 TEU of capacity and combined gross tonnage of more than 140,000 tonnes. The network includes more than 70 inland barge feeder routes serving over 20 cities, including Guangzhou, Foshan, Zhongshan, Jiangmen, Zhuhai, Wuzhou and Guigang.

The “first” designation applies specifically to a zero-carbon container route in the Greater Bay Area. Electric container shipping was already operating in the region in 2023, when Yuetong Zhujiang 001 was assigned to the Shilong-Nansha service.

Guangzhou Port Group was established in 2004 as a wholly state-owned company after government and commercial functions were separated from the former Guangzhou port authority.