  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Electric boxship opens China’s Greater Bay Area’s first zero-carbon container route

2026 October 15   17:31

shipping

Electric boxship opens China’s Greater Bay Area’s first zero-carbon container route

A 240-TEU battery-electric container ship has opened the first zero-carbon container route in China’s Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, linking Guangzhou with Hong Kong, according to Guangzhou Port Authority.  

Suigang Dianhang 02 sailed from Nansha Phase III on 13 October carrying furniture, daily necessities and other Guangdong-made goods for Hong Kong International Terminals.  The vessel uses containerised battery packs and can replenish power by swapping batteries or direct charging.

Each ship in the Suigang Dianhang series can cut carbon emissions by more than 550 tonnes a year compared with a conventional fuel-powered vessel and by more than 19,000 tonnes over its operating life.  

The series is included in China’s National Development and Reform Commission programme for advanced green and low-carbon technology demonstration projects.  

The service forms part of Guangzhou Port Group’s “Shuttle Bus” waterborne logistics network, which has more than 10,000 TEU of capacity and combined gross tonnage of more than 140,000 tonnes. The network includes more than 70 inland barge feeder routes serving over 20 cities, including Guangzhou, Foshan, Zhongshan, Jiangmen, Zhuhai, Wuzhou and Guigang.  

The “first” designation applies specifically to a zero-carbon container route in the Greater Bay Area. Electric container shipping was already operating in the region in 2023, when Yuetong Zhujiang 001 was assigned to the Shilong-Nansha service.  

Guangzhou Port Group was established in 2004 as a wholly state-owned company after government and commercial functions were separated from the former Guangzhou port authority. 

Topics:

electric

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:04

Hanwha Ocean orders GTT tank designs for two LNG carriers

17:52

CLPe and CNOOC complete Hong Kong’s first LNG bunker for car carrier

17:42

US funds reactor test linked to future nuclear-powered commercial ships

17:21

Global piracy drops to lowest level since 1992 with 51 incidents

17:13

India pushes foreign-ship salvage contract deadline to April 2027

17:01

China sets 22 AI priorities for ports, shipping and maritime safety

16:57

Seaspan lays keel for Canada's largest-ever polar icebreaker

16:47

A.P. Moller Capital to buy 100% of Singapore port operator Portek from Japan’s Mitsui

16:37

Germany puts €400m behind 47-point green shipping plan

16:13

Austal opens talks to sell US arm to Hanwha

15:44

Container lines cut vessel sharing to 2.65 carriers per service

15:13

Fincantieri earmarks almost €100m for robotics and physical AI

14:22

Taiwan state energy firm plans to buy 30% of Alaska LNG output for 20 years

14:02

US weighs allowing sanctioned tankers to carry non-sanctioned oil

13:49

Finnish forest group Stora Enso adopts Finnlines low-carbon shipping across Europe

13:32

DEME wins €50m-€150m contract for 69 Dutch turbines

12:46

French shipowner LD Armateurs fits world-record six rotor sails to Airbus roro in China

12:03

Brazilian owner Starnav starts Brazil’s first locally built hybrid PSV

11:12

Saudi NEOM port and CEVA venture sign five-market Europe-to-Iraq corridor deal

10:21

Maersk to join world’s largest ethanol bunkering in Singapore port first

10:01

Cyber extortion group n0n threatens data leak from 38 maritime firms in 18 countries

09:15

Container lines announce Suez return for 16 services as full shift seen by Q1 2027

08:31

Chinese group Xiamen C&D signs deal for first of four Egypt dry-bulk terminals

07:21

NYK-led group develops port-based floating data centre

06:42

US regulator proposes $200,000 fee on Spanish ships for each US port call

05:14

UK to extend Russian LNG shipping ban to long-term contracts in 2027

01:13

Unmanned Liberian tanker grounds on Turkey’s Black Sea coast after towline snaps

00:12

Singapore-flagged boxship sinks as second is damaged in Strait of Hormuz

2026 October 14

18:03

Indian logistics group Aegis buys 89.8% of Dubai shipping group Tristar for $809m

17:14

CMA CGM backs 7,000-tonne-a-year biomethane plant in France

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news