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2026 October 15   17:42

alternative fuels

US funds reactor test linked to future nuclear-powered commercial ships

The US Department of Energy has approved cost-shared funding to accelerate the final stage of a molten-salt reactor experiment whose results could support future nuclear propulsion for large commercial ships, according to a company statement.  

The funding, announced on October 14, will support the Molten Chloride Reactor Experiment, or MCRE, involving Southern Company, Idaho National Laboratory and UK maritime nuclear developer CORE POWER.  

MCRE is expected to achieve first criticality as early as 2027. The experiment will generate operating data on fuel behaviour and reactor performance for future reactor design, licensing and commercial deployment.  

MCRE itself will not test a marine reactor.  The amount of the latest funding approval was not disclosed. The wider MCRE project has previously been backed by a five-year, $170m cost-share funding agreement.  

“Merging the pathway of novel nuclear fuel cycle development that MCRE represents with CORE POWER's pathway of maritime nuclear development, creates unique opportunities to deliver an ultimately sustainable nuclear fuel solution to new markets around the world,” CORE POWER chief executive Mikal Bøe said.  

“One such market is a sustainable future of civil maritime nuclear propulsion of large commercial ships, where an enduring, zero-emission power source can transform the way global trade is transported at sea.”  

The US Department of Energy’s Office of Nuclear Energy and classification society ABS separately signed a memorandum of understanding two days earlier covering commercial maritime nuclear technology.  

That agreement covers nuclear-powered vessels, floating nuclear power plants, nuclear transportation corridors, ports and shipyards, but does not provide the funding for MCRE.  

CORE POWER (UK) Ltd is a privately held company incorporated in England and Wales, headquartered in London, with offices in Washington, DC, and Tokyo. It develops nuclear energy systems for maritime applications.  

Southern Company is a US energy company whose businesses supply electricity and natural gas to about 9 million customers.  

ABS is a US classification society that develops technical standards and provides classification and related services for marine and offshore assets.

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