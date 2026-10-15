CLPe and CNOOC complete Hong Kong’s first LNG bunker for car carrier

Hong Kong energy services company CLPe and CNOOC (Shenzhen) International Marine Clean Energy Co Ltd completed Hong Kong’s first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering of a pure car and truck carrier on 26 September, supplying about 2,600 cubic metres to AICC Fenghuang, according to a 14 October company statement.

The operation took around six hours at Western Anchorage No. 3, west of Victoria Harbour, using CNOOC’s China-flagged LNG bunker vessel Haiyang Shiyou 301. The Marshall Islands-flagged AICC Fenghuang, IMO 1018391, is an LNG dual-fuel PCTC measuring about 200 metres long and 38 metres wide.

The 12-deck vessel can carry 7,000 standard vehicles and departed Hong Kong for the Mediterranean with vehicles exported from mainland China after bunkering. The company statement identifies Anhui Port and Shipping Group as the vessel’s owner.

Haiyang Shiyou 301, IMO 9696266, is 184.7 metres long and 28.1 metres wide, with capacity for 30,000 cubic metres of LNG and a design bunkering rate of up to 1,650 cubic metres per hour. Planning covered anchorage conditions, weather and sea state, vessel positioning, berthing procedures and emergency arrangements because of the car carrier’s size, height and windage.

“CLPe will continue to promote the wider adoption of green marine fuels,” managing director Ringo Ng said. The operation follows the partners’ first Hong Kong LNG bunkering of a VLCC in February, when about 4,700 cubic metres was supplied, and an earlier containership operation involving about 10,000 cubic metres during cargo handling. Hong Kong is targeting more than 60 green-fuel bunkering operations a year by 2030, involving more than 200,000 tonnes of fuel.

CLPe is a wholly owned subsidiary of CLP Holdings Ltd and provides energy infrastructure and energy-management services in Hong Kong and mainland China. CNOOC (Shenzhen) International Marine Clean Energy Co Ltd operates within CNOOC’s marine clean-energy business.