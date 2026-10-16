BGN orders four more VLGCs in South Korea, taking 2026 tally to 10

Energy and commodities trader BGN has ordered four more VLGCs at South Korea’s HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, taking its 2026 newbuilding tally at the yard to 10 ships, according to a company statement.

The latest vessels will be 93,000-cbm LPG dual-fuel ships capable of operating on LPG or conventional marine fuels. The contract was signed in Istanbul on 14 October, with delivery scheduled for January 2030.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries values the four-ship contract at Won 625.8bn ($465.4m at current exchange rates) in a regulatory filing. The filing identifies the customer only as a Middle Eastern shipping company and gives a contract period from 14 October 2026 to 30 June 2030.

The deal is equivalent to 3.56% of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries’ 2025 consolidated revenue of Won 17.58trn ($13.1bn at current exchange rates).

The latest deal is BGN’s third VLGC order at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries this year. It ordered four 90,000-cbm dual-fuel VLGCs in April for delivery by 2029, followed by two 93,000-cbm dual-fuel ships in June, also due in 2029. The three contracts cover 10 VLGCs. BGN’s owned VLGC fleet, including ships under construction, is set to rise to 23 vessels.

BGN is an independent energy and commodities trading group with a history spanning more than 80 years. It operates across 120 countries and handles more than 65m tonnes of commodities annually, with activities covering crude oil, refined products, LPG, LNG, transition fuels, metals and related logistics infrastructure.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries is a South Korean shipbuilder and part of HD Hyundai’s shipbuilding group.