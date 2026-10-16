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2026 October 16   01:37

shipbuilding

COSCO signs 10-year car export contract with Seres unit

Chinese shipowner COSCO Shipping Specialized Carriers has signed a 10-year contract of affreightment with Chongqing Xiaokang Import & Export covering vehicle exports, according to a company statement.  

The agreement was signed in Chongqing, China, on 13 October between COSCO’s car carrier business and Chongqing Xiaokang Import & Export, a wholly owned subsidiary of Chinese automaker Seres Group. The customer was identified as DFSK.  

The companies plan to expand cooperation across the maritime logistics chain for vehicle exports, increase shipment volumes, optimise vessel deployment and develop their global route network. 

COSCO Shipping Specialized Carriers transported 394,600 vehicles in the first half of 2026, up 63% year on year. Dedicated car carriers handled 333,300 vehicles, an increase of 75%.  Its car carrier fleet comprised 28 vessels at the end of June, including eight owned ships and 20 operated under leases. It also had 23 LNG dual-fuel car carriers in operation.  

COSCO Shipping Specialized Carriers is the specialised shipping arm of China COSCO SHIPPING Group, operating car carriers alongside multipurpose, heavy-lift, semi-submersible, pulp and asphalt vessels.  

Chongqing Xiaokang Import & Export is a wholly owned Seres Group subsidiary handling vehicle and parts exports.

Seres Group is a Chinese automotive group whose vehicle portfolio includes DFSK.

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