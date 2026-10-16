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2026 October 16   02:17

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Brazil launches auction for 1m-tonne-a-year fertiliser terminal at Itaqui port

Brazil’s National Waterway Transport Agency (ANTAQ) has launched the auction for the IQI16 dry bulk terminal at the Port of Itaqui in Maranhão under a 25-year lease, according to a regulator statement.  The final tender documents were published on 13 October, with the auction scheduled for 9 December at 1400 local time at B3 in São Paulo.

The highest concession payment will determine the winner.  The 21,764.72-square-metre terminal will handle and store mineral dry bulk cargoes, primarily fertilisers. It is designed for 70,000 tonnes of static storage and annual throughput capacity of 1.008m tonnes.  

The final feasibility study puts capital expenditure at R$147.0126m ($29.04m). Operations are expected to start in the third year of the contract, with throughput reaching 1.008m tonnes annually from year seven. Minimum annual throughput from that point is set at 739,872 tonnes.  Bidders must provide a minimum guarantee of R$17.61m ($3.48m).

The lease may be extended at the discretion of Brazil’s federal government.  Competition rules prevent a company or economic group from winning if its existing share of fertiliser handling at the Itaqui port complex, combined with IQI16 capacity, would exceed 40%, unless no other bidder submits a valid offer.

The restriction also covers controlled, controlling, affiliated and commonly controlled companies.  Itaqui handled 3.99m tonnes of fertilisers in 2024, up 12.1% from the previous year. The port serves fertiliser flows into northern and northeastern Brazil and agricultural areas in Maranhão, Tocantins, Piauí and Bahia.  

ANTAQ is Brazil’s federal regulator for waterway transport and port infrastructure. Empresa Maranhense de Administração Portuária (EMAP) is the Maranhão state-owned port authority that administers the Port of Itaqui. B3 operates the São Paulo venue where the auction will be held.  Itaqui is connected to its hinterland by road and rail links, including the Carajás Railway and the northern section of the North-South Railway.

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