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2026 October 16   03:37

shipbuilding

Fugro secures €150m for 25 uncrewed survey vessels

Dutch geo-data specialist Fugro has secured a €150m ($168m) unsecured financing facility from the European Investment Bank to develop and deploy uncrewed surface vessel technology, according to a company statement.  

The funding will support the phased deployment of up to 25 new medium-sized, long-range remotely operated USVs for seabed surveys, technical studies, offshore-site assessments and monitoring of offshore infrastructure.  

It will also cover research and development in advanced remote sensing and underwater robotics. Working with subsea robots, the vessels can transmit offshore data to Fugro’s remote operating centres in real time.  

The USVs can cut fuel consumption by up to 90% compared with conventional survey vessels and reduce the number of personnel required offshore.  Eligible expenditure under the facility runs from 1 January 2025 to 31 December 2031. Individual drawings can have maturities of up to 10 years and rank pari passu with Fugro’s existing senior debt.  

Fugro has separately secured a two-year extension of its existing senior unsecured debt facilities to December 2031. These comprise a €400m ($449m) revolving credit facility and a €100m ($112m) term loan, with the extension agreed on the same terms as those secured in December 2024. 

Founded in 1962, Fugro provides site characterisation and asset-integrity services for infrastructure, offshore energy, renewables, water and subsea assets. The Netherlands-headquartered group operates in 52 countries and employs more than 10,000 people.

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