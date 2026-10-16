Chinese P&I insurer bids to become International Group’s 13th club

China Shipowners Mutual Assurance Association, known as China P&I Club, has formally applied to join the 12-member International Group of P&I Clubs, seeking to move beyond its current status as an approved reinsured mutual association, according to a China P&I Club statement.

Chairman Xu Lirong led a delegation to the International Group’s London office on 13 October, where the application was submitted during talks with group chairman Rolf Thore Roppestad, chief executive Nick Shaw and senior executives from member clubs. The application will be assessed over the coming months against admission criteria agreed by the existing clubs and will not affect the 2027 renewal.

“The Group was pleased to welcome CPI Chairman Xu Li Rong and other senior members of CPI to the IG’s London office on 13 October. At the meeting the IG was presented with CPI’s application to join the IG which will be considered in accordance with the agreed process,” Shaw said.

China P&I Club published its announcement on 15 October. Following the meeting, it hosted a reception for nearly 100 maritime and insurance representatives, including Xu; Zhao Fei, minister at the Chinese Embassy in the UK; Roppestad; Zhang Xiaojie, director of the Conference Division at the International Maritime Organization; and Shaw.

China P&I Club has commercial relationships with six major International Group clubs. The Chinese non-profit mutual marine insurer was founded in Beijing on 1 January 1984 with State Council approval and has its operational headquarters in Shanghai. As of 20 February 2026, it had 104.8m gt of entered P&I tonnage covering 2,199 vessels, more than 200 members and 490 correspondents across 145 countries and regions. It holds an A- financial strength rating from AM Best with a stable outlook. The International Group brings together 12 P&I clubs that provide liability cover for more than 85% of global ocean-going tonnage.