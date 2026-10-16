US port authority wins permit for $2.3bn Savannah container terminal

The US Army Corps of Engineers has approved Georgia Ports Authority’s permit for the $2.3bn Savannah Container Terminal, allowing the authority to proceed with development of a 3.5m TEU facility on Hutchinson Island, according to an authority statement dated 14 October.

Construction is due to start in January 2028, with completion expected in the mid-2030s. The 350-acre terminal will have three containership berths and increase Savannah’s annual container capacity from 7.75m TEU to 12m TEU.

“We’re excited about the Savannah Container Terminal’s role in our future growth and investment plans,” Georgia Ports president Kevin Price said.

The approval follows a three-year review. The federal regulatory application is SAS-2013-00406, covering a permit under Section 10 of the Rivers and Harbors Act and Section 404 of the Clean Water Act. The project is planned in phases including berths and wharves, container yards and an intermodal rail yard.

The terminal forms part of a wider expansion programme that includes the $1.6bn redevelopment of Ocean Terminal. Its annual capacity is set to rise from 200,000 TEU to 1.75m TEU. The project was more than 60% complete in late September and is due to finish by the end of 2028.

Georgia Ports has outlined a nearly $5bn self-financed infrastructure programme for the next decade, including five additional big-ship container berths in Savannah and a fourth ro-ro berth at Brunswick. Its board approved $4.13bn of infrastructure improvements over the previous 10 years.

Savannah handled 5.67m TEU in fiscal 2026. September throughput reached a record 504,015 TEU, up 3.7% year on year, taking first-quarter fiscal-year volumes above 1.5m TEU.

Georgia Ports Authority is an agency of the state of Georgia, created by the state legislature in 1945 and governed by a 13-member board appointed by the governor.