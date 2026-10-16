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2026 October 16   11:20

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CMA Terminals takes 49% stake in Morocco terminal

French terminal operator CMA Terminals has completed its entry into Nador Container Terminal with 49% of the capital and voting rights, while Moroccan port operator Marsa Maroc retains 51%, according to a company statement.  

The transaction closed after the required regulatory approvals and completes a partnership agreed in October 2025.  

Nador Container Terminal is the concessionaire for the West Container Terminal at Morocco’s Nador West Med port. The facility is due to enter service in 2027 with 900 metres of quay, an 18-metre draft and 37.5 hectares of container yard.  It will have eventual annual handling capacity of 1.8 million TEU.

Full build-out plans provide for a total terminal area of 60 hectares and eight ship-to-shore cranes.  Nador Container Terminal had been consolidated at 100% in Marsa Maroc’s accounts at 30 June 2026 ahead of CMA Terminals’ planned 49% entry.  

Marsa Maroc is a Moroccan port operator managing 36 terminals across 21 ports and handling more than 67 million tonnes of cargo annually.  

CMA Terminals is a French container-terminal developer and operator wholly owned by CMA CGM. It has a portfolio of 66 assets worldwide and handled about 52 million TEU in 2025. CMA CGM is a French shipping and logistics group.

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