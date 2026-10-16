Lloyd’s Register launches retrofit guide covering six alternative fuels

Lloyd’s Register has launched guidance covering conversions of existing ships to six alternative fuels and the installation of energy-saving technologies, according to a company statement.

The Guidance Notes for Retrofit of Alternative Fuels and Energy Saving Devices cover LNG, LPG, methanol, ethanol, ammonia and hydrogen, as well as wind-assisted propulsion systems and air lubrication systems.

The classification society announced the guidance on 15 October. However, the document, identified as LR-GN-067, predates the announcement: its dedicated guidance page is dated 30 August 2026, while Lloyd’s Register’s rules and guidance catalogue lists it as 31 August.

The guidance covers fuel storage, engine compatibility, available space, tank location, safety systems, statutory approvals, crew training and the operational consequences of modifying existing ships. It spans the retrofit process from feasibility studies and shipyard selection through risk assessment, design approval and construction to commissioning, sea trials, certification and operation. It also covers risk-based design principles, alternative-design approval and Lloyd’s Register’s Risk Based Certification methodology.

Lloyd’s Register said decisions on engine conversion, fuel tank location and fuel-system integration can affect project costs, schedules and operational results. The guidance calls for early cooperation between shipowners, shipyards, equipment manufacturers, flag administrations and classification societies. It also covers additional crew training, revised operating procedures, changes to safety management systems and new risk assessments, with ammonia and hydrogen requiring additional safety considerations.

Paul Herbert, Lloyd’s Register principal technology specialist and the technical lead and principal author of the guidance, said retrofit projects would “play a critical role in shipping’s decarbonisation journey”.

The guidance also addresses compliance pressures including the EU’s FuelEU Maritime regime and the International Maritime Organization’s Carbon Intensity Indicator.

Founded in 1760, Lloyd’s Register is a marine classification and compliance organisation providing technical, safety and advisory services to the shipping and offshore sectors. Its registered office is in London.