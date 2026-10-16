  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Lloyd’s Register launches retrofit guide covering six alternative fuels

2026 October 16   12:01

alternative fuels

Lloyd’s Register launches retrofit guide covering six alternative fuels

Lloyd’s Register has launched guidance covering conversions of existing ships to six alternative fuels and the installation of energy-saving technologies, according to a company statement.  

The Guidance Notes for Retrofit of Alternative Fuels and Energy Saving Devices cover LNG, LPG, methanol, ethanol, ammonia and hydrogen, as well as wind-assisted propulsion systems and air lubrication systems.  

The classification society announced the guidance on 15 October. However, the document, identified as LR-GN-067, predates the announcement: its dedicated guidance page is dated 30 August 2026, while Lloyd’s Register’s rules and guidance catalogue lists it as 31 August.  

The guidance covers fuel storage, engine compatibility, available space, tank location, safety systems, statutory approvals, crew training and the operational consequences of modifying existing ships.  It spans the retrofit process from feasibility studies and shipyard selection through risk assessment, design approval and construction to commissioning, sea trials, certification and operation. It also covers risk-based design principles, alternative-design approval and Lloyd’s Register’s Risk Based Certification methodology.  

Lloyd’s Register said decisions on engine conversion, fuel tank location and fuel-system integration can affect project costs, schedules and operational results. The guidance calls for early cooperation between shipowners, shipyards, equipment manufacturers, flag administrations and classification societies.  It also covers additional crew training, revised operating procedures, changes to safety management systems and new risk assessments, with ammonia and hydrogen requiring additional safety considerations.  

Paul Herbert, Lloyd’s Register principal technology specialist and the technical lead and principal author of the guidance, said retrofit projects would “play a critical role in shipping’s decarbonisation journey”.  

The guidance also addresses compliance pressures including the EU’s FuelEU Maritime regime and the International Maritime Organization’s Carbon Intensity Indicator.  

Founded in 1760, Lloyd’s Register is a marine classification and compliance organisation providing technical, safety and advisory services to the shipping and offshore sectors. Its registered office is in London.

Topics:

LR

alternative fuels

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

11:20

CMA Terminals takes 49% stake in Morocco terminal

11:04

Norwegian marine insurer Gard warns most H2S deaths occur outside enclosed spaces

10:43

US port authority wins permit for $2.3bn Savannah container terminal

10:14

Chinese P&I insurer bids to become International Group’s 13th club

03:37

Fugro secures €150m for 25 uncrewed survey vessels

02:17

Brazil launches auction for 1m-tonne-a-year fertiliser terminal at Itaqui port

01:37

COSCO signs 10-year car export contract with Seres unit

00:27

BGN orders four more VLGCs in South Korea, taking 2026 tally to 10

2026 October 15

18:04

Hanwha Ocean orders GTT tank designs for two LNG carriers

17:52

CLPe and CNOOC complete Hong Kong’s first LNG bunker for car carrier

17:42

US funds reactor test linked to future nuclear-powered commercial ships

17:31

Electric boxship opens China’s Greater Bay Area’s first zero-carbon container route

17:21

Global piracy drops to lowest level since 1992 with 51 incidents

17:13

India pushes foreign-ship salvage contract deadline to April 2027

17:01

China sets 22 AI priorities for ports, shipping and maritime safety

16:57

Seaspan lays keel for Canada's largest-ever polar icebreaker

16:47

A.P. Moller Capital to buy 100% of Singapore port operator Portek from Japan’s Mitsui

16:37

Germany puts €400m behind 47-point green shipping plan

16:13

Austal opens talks to sell US arm to Hanwha

15:44

Container lines cut vessel sharing to 2.65 carriers per service

15:13

Fincantieri earmarks almost €100m for robotics and physical AI

14:22

Taiwan state energy firm plans to buy 30% of Alaska LNG output for 20 years

14:02

US weighs allowing sanctioned tankers to carry non-sanctioned oil

13:49

Finnish forest group Stora Enso adopts Finnlines low-carbon shipping across Europe

13:32

DEME wins €50m-€150m contract for 69 Dutch turbines

12:46

French shipowner LD Armateurs fits world-record six rotor sails to Airbus roro in China

12:03

Brazilian owner Starnav starts Brazil’s first locally built hybrid PSV

11:12

Saudi NEOM port and CEVA venture sign five-market Europe-to-Iraq corridor deal

10:21

Maersk to join world’s largest ethanol bunkering in Singapore port first

10:01

Cyber extortion group n0n threatens data leak from 38 maritime firms in 18 countries

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news